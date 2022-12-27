On December 25 and 26, two videos of Muslims offering namaz at Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) went viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a video of a couple offering namaz at university premises went viral on Sunday, and the next day a video of two students offering namaz went viral.

The students were found offering namaz outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at the University premises. The students were reportedly studying at the Commerce Department at the University and came to appear for the exam. They were found offering namaz at the university premises, and some students recorded the video. The members of MSU’s vigilance team and police officials rushed to the spot.

The Hindu organisations recited Hanuman Chalisa at the premises in retaliation. On the other hand, some Hindu activists also went to the Vice Chancellor’s office and raised slogans demanding a probe into the matter.

Speaking to OpIndia, ABVP said that the University had assured action in the matter. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also condemned the incident.

University to counsel students

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Lakulesh Trivedi, said in a statement that mid-semester exams of the Commerce Department are taking place at the University. Some students were found sitting at the back of the Commerce building. The vigilance team noticed them and sent them away. He further added that the University would counsel the students and make arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future.

The video of the couple offering Namaz went viral

A video of a couple offering Namaz at the campus just a day before the incident went viral. They were also found offering prayers outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. Notably, as they were not students at the University so were assumed to be parents or guardians of students at the University.

VHP has already filed a complaint in that matter and demanded strict action from the University.