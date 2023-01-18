On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kins of four persons from Ghazipur district who died in the Nepal plane crash. He also offered condolences to the grieving families of these individuals.

“CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed to provide Rs 5 lakh of monetary assistance to the kins of all the deceased persons from Ghazipur district who lost their lives in the Nepal plane crash. CM Yogi Adityanath said that he himself will bear the expenses of taking all the dead bodies to the homes of their dependents,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on January 17.

Earlier on January 15, the Chief Minister had paid humble tributes to the people who died in the tragic incident and had tweeted, “The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. Humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant place to the departed souls in His holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के काल-कवलित हुए लोगों के पार्थिव शरीर को राज्य में लाने की व्यवस्था करने के लिए अधिकारियों को विदेश मंत्रालय से समन्वय करने हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2023

He had also instructed the officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state. On Sunday, an ATR-72 passenger plane crashed near Pokhara, Nepal. District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri confirmed that Ghazipur’s four youngsters, Abhishek Khushwaha, Sonu Jaiswal, Vishal Sharma, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, were killed in the Nepal crash.

As reported earlier, there were 72 passengers onboard, including 10 foreign nationals, two infants and four crew members. Pokhara is believed to be the most dangerous airport in the world. Around 71 people were reported dead in the incident.

The plane went down between the old airport and Pokhara International Airport. The unfortunate tragedy occurred in Pokhara, which is surrounded by towering mountains and where the weather changes in a very short time. The plane crashed about 10 seconds before it was about to land.