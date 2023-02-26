According to reports, two inmates of the central jail in Goindwal, Punjab, who were among the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in a clash among gangster groups inside the prison. The duo, Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh Mohana died in Goindwal jail in Tarn Taran on Sunday, February 26.

While Mandeep Singh died during the fight, Manmohan Singh was transported to the civil hospital Tarn Taran where he succumbed to his injuries. Another prisoner by the name of Keshav was also admitted to the same medical facility after getting injured in the fight.

Gangster Manmohan who was admitted to hospital also died: DSP Jaspal Singh Dhillon — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Mandeep was a resident of Rayya in Amritsar district while Manmohan hailed from Budhlada in Mansa. The injured man Keshav hails from Bhatinda.

On September 16, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police arrested Toofan in September last year. He was also wanted in the murder of another gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia.

Manmohan Singh was apprehended in June of last year as police sought to look into his connections with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in relation to the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Mansa Court turned down Manmohan Singh’s bail request, earlier this month. The judge noted that releasing the accused on bail might harm the prosecution’s case.

The responsibility of conducting a reconnaissance around Sidhu Moose Wala during the January-February Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 was reportedly handed to Mohana, whereas Toofan was charged with providing Moose Wala’s shooters vehicles.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his home district of Mansa.

According to the police inquiry, Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible for the murder. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is rumored to reside in Canada, was also the subject of this probe. Bishnoi was arrested on November 23, by the National Investigation Agency, in connection with an alleged plot to enlist young people to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi and other parts of India.