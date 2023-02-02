Phone tapping allegations by two MLAs from the ruling YSR Congress Party have shaken Andhra Pradesh politics. The two MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy of Venkatagiri (in Tirupati district) and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of Nellore Rural have accused their own government of tapping their phones and claimed that they are under surveillance. On Wednesday, Sridhar Reddy hinted at resigning = from the party.

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy had earlier alleged that two of his along with his personal assistant’s phones were being tapped. While interacting with the media on Wednesday at the YSRCP office, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that it was only after he got a confirmation that his phones were being tapped that he decided to speak about it and quit the party. Sridhar Reddy added that he does not intend to continue with a party that has no trust in him.

The Nellore Rural MLA also claimed that his phone was being tapped only after his meeting with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also claimed that this phone tapping was not possible without CM Jagan’s orders. He added that he got to know about his phones being tapped four months ago through an IPS officer, however, he did not believe him until 20 days ago when he found evidence about the same.

“About 20 days ago, I found evidence that my phone was being tapped,” Kotamreddy said.

Furthermore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy went on to say that he will raise the matter with Union Home Ministry and investigation agencies.

“Five MPs, two Ministers, and more than 30 MLAs called me to reveal that their phones had also been tapped after I reported that my phone had been tapped. As a loyalist of the YSR family, I shouldn’t actually be doing this, but the leaders challenged me to prove the accusations,” Kotamreddy said.

35 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, 4 ఎంపీలు ఇద్దరు మంత్రులు నాకు ఫోన్ చేసి మా ఫోన్ కూడా టాపింగ్ చేశారు అని వాపోయారు

35 MLAs, 4 MPs, 2 ministers said their phones are also being tapped



It is pertinent to note that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, the Venkatagiri MLA, made a similar accusation. The MLA said that he had been calling his family via WhatsApp because he had known for some days that the two mobile phones he was using, as well as the phones of his personal assistants, were being tapped. Despite claiming that he was not being invited to local body meetings in his constituency, Ramanarayana Reddy said that he would continue to serve till the end of his term in the Assembly. After Ramanarayana Reddy levelled serious allegations against his own party, the state government reduced his security cover. Ramanarayana Reddy, however, said that he will not lodge any complaint in this matter.

Earlier this month, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was stripped of his post as the party in-charge of his Venkatgiri constituency. Reddy had said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy goes for an early election, the YSRCP would definitely lose the election. He also alleged that during the rule of the YSRCP, no development work has been carried out in his constituency.