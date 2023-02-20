The progress of Rajasthan Police’s investigation into the double homicide in Bhiwani has come to light in a sting operation by news TV9 Bharatvarsh. The sting dubbed, ‘Operation Loharu,’ revealed that the police had not found Monu Manesar’s location at the place where they had uncovered Junaid and Nasir’s skeletons.

Ram Naresh, Station House Officer (SHO), Gopalgarh, can be heard stating, “Monu Manesar’s location was not discovered there (at the spot). In the video, he asserted, Junaid (one of the two deceased cow smugglers) was a “wanted felon”.

The SHO further said that Rinku Saini, who was arrested in this case, is a member of Monu Manesar’s group. He claimed, “Rinku’s location was traced to the spot of the crime.”

The sting unveiled that Rinku had received a message on his phone which carried the license plate information of the car in which Junaid and Nasir’s charred bodies were discovered. This is being treated as evidence by the police against him. He is currently on a five day police remand.

Together with Monu Rana, the SHO mentioned two other Haryana residents, Anil Murthal and Vikas Arya in the sting. However, the FIR makes no mention of their names, he added. Monu Rana is said to be a native of Bhiwani. His house is just a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Monu Manesar has vehemently denied any involvement in the murders. He has said he was in a Gurugram hotel on the day of the event. CCTV footage and other proof are also available confirming the same. Monu asserted that his name was being dragged into the controversy because of Bajrang Dal’s opposition to cow slaughter in Mewat.

In a car in Bhiwani, Haryana, burnt dead bodies of bovine smugglers Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 25, were found, on Thursday, February 16. The police claimed that the two were kidnapped by cow vigilantes and burned alive in Bhiwani’s Loharu region, based on an FIR filed by their family in Rajasthan.