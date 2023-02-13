On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur police recovered three time-bomb-like devices, along with five empty cartridges, four cell phones, and 400 grams of contraband. The devices were recovered from the house of one Mohammad Javed Ahmed alias Sinhu located at Tin-Kothia mohalla falling under Mithanpura police station.

The Muzaffarpur police have so far arrested three accused namely, Mohammad Javed, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Mohammad Shami, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and one other in connection with the case.

Notably, a report by Hindustan Times has named the other two accused as Mohammad Faiz Alam (nephew of Javed) and Mohammad Rehman while other reports name them as Mohammad Shami.

The information was shared by the police on Twitter.

Further detailing the case, the police stated that the accused allegedly developed the time bombs after watching videos on YouTube. Mohammad Javed and his associates assembled the device using batteries purchsed from Jharkhand and wires bought from West Bengal. The watch that was used in the device was purchased in Muzaffarpur itself.

The time bombs recovered from Mohammad Javed’s house (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

The police also learned that one of the three accused has ties with Pakistan. The police also stated that Pakistani phone numbers were discovered in one of the three accused’s phones. Furthermore, Javed, from whose house the bombs were recovered, had previously visited Kashmir on multiple occasions.

A photograph of a burnt youth was also discovered in Mohammed Shami’s phone. It is believed that the youth must have got burnt in an explosion that probably must have happened during the making of the bombs or its trial.

Accused Mohammad Javed (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

According to reports, the ATS, CID, and IB have been called in to investigate the matter. Mohammad Javed was sent to jail by Muzaffarpur police on Sunday (February 12, 20230 after being interrogated by officials from all three departments.

Meanwhile, the investigative authorities are reviewing the accused’s bank accounts and travel histories. Since their Pakistan-Kashmir connection has emerged, the police are probing the accused’s terror link. However, the authorities have yet to determine why the accused made the explosive.

A case has been registered in this connection and the help of CCTV footage and mobile surveillance is being taken to identify those who brought the devices. “It will be premature to say anything about reason begin it. We are still investigating the matter,” Rakesh Kumar, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) was quoted as saying.

The police filed an FIR under numerous sections, including possession of explosives, guns, and NDPS, against the arrested accused Mohammad Javed and his brother Mohammad Jackie, who they said is currently at large. After further facts are revealed, the police might consider adding other related sections of the IPC.