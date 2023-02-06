Monday, February 6, 2023
HomeEconomy and FinanceThe crux of Budget 2023 and its impact on direct taxes
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

The crux of Budget 2023 and its impact on direct taxes

The increase of capital expenditure by 33 % to 10 Lakhs Crore, which is 3.3 % of GDP, is a move that will surely create a huge number of job opportunities.

Guest Author
Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget (File Photo)
36

On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget of India in Parliament. This was the last full budget of this government before the general elections in 2024 but even then, the government resisted the temptation to go for populist measures.

Balanced Budget with a focus on Grassroots level Infrastructure Development

This is the first budget of “Amrit Kaal” which completely sets the vision of the Prime Minister, at a time when the world is facing a difficult time in terms of economy, this budget can be termed as a balanced budget.

FM emphasised on seven focus areas during her speech, which she termed “Saptarishi”

These Saptarishi priority areas are:

1. Inclusive development

2. Reaching the last mile

3. Infrastructure and investment

4. Unleashing the potential

5. Green growth

6. Youth power

7. Financial sector

Further, the budget estimates economic growth of 7% for India, which is the highest among all major economies.

The budget also cut the fiscal deficit from 6.4% to 5.9% of GDP and project a further fall of 0.7% per year for the next two years.

The FM also states how efficient implementation of many schemes resulted in inclusive development such as:-

i. 11.7 crore household toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission,

ii. 9.6 crore LPG connections under Ujjawala,

iii. 220 crore Covid vaccination of 102 crore persons,

iv. 47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts,

v. Insurance cover for 44.6 crore persons under PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana

vi. Cash transfer of ₹ 2.2 lakh crore to over 11.4 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

FM also proposed launching of new scheme PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of ₹ 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro & small enterprises,

The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66 percent to over ₹ 79,000 cr.

The increase of capital expenditure by 33 % to 10 Lakhs Crore, which is 3.3 % of GDP, is a move that will surely create a huge number of job opportunities.

Further capital outlay of 2.4 Lakh Crore has been provided for the railway, which will enhance the railway network and facility in the country.

Now being a Chartered Accountant, I come to my favourite segment, which is Direct Tax.

For the Personal Income Tax at present, there are two schemes, first is the Old Income Tax regime and the second is New Income Tax regime.

In the old Income Tax regime, there are benefits of all the deductions, such as a Standard Deduction of ₹ 50000, home loan interest, HRA, insurance premium, specified investment, PF deduction etc.

In Old Scheme at present, income up to Rupees 5 Lakh is exempt from tax. If income is more than 5 lakhs, then the exemption limit is 2.50 Lakhs.

Present Slab of Old Income Tax Regime

Net Income RangeRate of Income tax
0-Rs 2.50 lakh:Nil
Rs 2.50 -5 lakh:5% of Income Tax
Rs 5 -10 lakh:20% of Income Tax
Above 10 lakh30% of Income Tax

Present Slab Rate of New income tax regime

Net Income RangeRate of Income Tax
0-Rs 2.50 lakh:Nil
Rs 2.50 -5 lakh:5% of income tax
Rs 5-7.50 lakh:10% of income tax
Rs 7.50 -10 lakh:15% of income tax
Rs 10-12.50 lakh:20% of income tax
Rs 12.50-15 lakh:25% of income tax
Above 15 lakh30% of income tax

Proposed changes in the budget (From 1 April 2023)

Old Income Tax Regime

There is no change in the old income tax regime.

In the New Income Tax regime now Standard Deduction of 50,000 will be allowed for a salaried person which was earlier in the old income tax regime only.

No tax for income upto ₹ 7 Lakhs per annum.

Net Income RangeRate of Income Tax
0-Rs 3 lakh:Nil
Rs 3-6 lakh:5% Income tax
Rs 6-9 lakh:10% Income tax
Rs 9-12 lakh:15% Income tax
Rs 12-15 lakh:20% Income tax
Above Rs 15 lakh:30%

As per FM, now the new income tax regime is the default income tax regime, however, a person can opt for the old tax regime.

So now we can say that the government’s intention is very clear they want individuals to opt for the new income tax regime, and also discourage investment in tax-saving schemes.

The major impact will be on those claiming higher tax deductions such as HRA or Home Loan Interest, as they will not find any benefit in the new tax regime.

I am presenting a few examples of the impact of taxes in both the old and new regimes.

₹ 7 LakhOld RegimeNew Regime
Taxable Income₹ 7,00,000₹ 7,00,000
Standard Deduction₹ 50,000₹ 50,000
Deduction Claimed₹ 1,50,0000
Net taxable Income₹ 5,00,000 
Tax

At the income of ₹ 7 Lakh, considering a deduction of ₹ 1,50,000, both schemes have nil tax.

₹ 9 LakhOld RegimeNew Regime
Taxable Income₹ 9,00,000₹ 9,00,000
Standard Deduction₹ 50,000₹ 50,000
Deduction Claimed₹ 2,50,0000
Net taxable Income₹ 6,00,000₹ 8,50,000
Tax34,600.0032,100.00

At an income of ₹ 9 Lakh, considering a deduction of ₹ 2, 50,000, the new scheme is beneficial.

₹ 15 LakhOld RegimeNew Regime
Taxable Income₹ 15,00,000₹ 15,00,000
Standard Deduction₹ 50,000₹ 50,000
Deduction Claimed₹ 4,50,0000
Net taxable Income₹ 10,00,000₹ 14,50,000
Tax₹ 1,17,000.00₹ 1,45,600.00

At an income of ₹ 15 Lakh, considering a deduction of ₹ 4,50,000, old scheme is beneficial.

₹30 LakhOld RegimeNew Regime
Taxable Income₹ 30,00,000₹ 30,00,000
Standard Deduction₹ 50,000₹ 50,000
Deduction Claimed₹ 5,50,0000
Net taxable Income₹ 24,00,000₹ 29,50,000
Tax₹ 5,29,000.00₹ 6,08,400.00

At an income of ₹ 30 Lakh, considering a deduction of ₹ 5,50,000, the old scheme is beneficial.

The old scheme is more beneficial for the person who claims deductions such as HRA, home loan etc.

One more change in direct taxes is that the threshold limit of the presumption scheme of taxation for specified professionals used to be ₹ 50 lakhs, but has been increased to ₹ 75 Lakhs.

Further, the reduction in basic customs duty on the import of components of mobile phones, and TV Sets, will make these items cheaper.

Conclusion of the budget

My conclusion is that overall it is a balanced budget, keeping in mind the current scenario of world economy.

The budget is focused on rural development and grassroots-level development.

(The author of this article is Rajan Kumar Jha. Mr Jha is a Chartered Accountant by profession and works with DS group)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBudget 2023; Budget Sitharaman
Guest Author
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Earthquake in Turkey: PM Modi promises all possible help, 100 NDRF commandos, relief materials to be sent immediately

OpIndia Staff -
The PM's office has announced in a press release that 2 NDRF teams with 50 personnel each with trained dog squads for rescue operations, relief materials and necessary equipment will be immediately despatched to Turkey. In addition, medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines will be sent too.
News Reports

3 members of Sikh Jatha go ‘missing’ in Canada, may seek asylum by portraying they are pro-Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Just before they left for Canada, the three preachers got their pictures clicked with Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) who has been a vocal supporter of Khalistan.

Armaan Malik’s two wives confirm he has not gotten himself a third wife, clarify the ‘third wife’ video was a prank

Netizens react after Subramanian Swamy feels ‘sorrowful’ for the death of Pervez Musharraf, ex-Pakistani dictator and architect of the Kargil war

As Shashi Tharoor continues to defend his ‘man of peace’ remark for Musharraf, here is how Indian soldiers were mutilated under Musharraf’s command

Watch: One Abdul Zafar threatens to attack the public with knives in Kalaburagi, arrested

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
617,438FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com