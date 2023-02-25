On Saturday, February 24, a video went viral in which an MLA from Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party is heard offering bribes to the locals in lieu of their votes. The MLA, identified as Udhayasuriyan, was addressing the locals while campaigning for the Erode East bypoll when he asked the voters whether they had gotten money from his party workers and if they were satisfied.

“Did they (party men) met you? Are you all happy? They will meet you again a day after polling as well,” the DMK MLA tells voters. #New9SouthDesk @gautyou pic.twitter.com/EDLkgPCLAl — RAMKUMAR R (@imjournalistRK) February 25, 2023

The DMK MLA went on to assure the prospective voters that he will visit them again after the elections. The people can be heard cheering and clapping.

Udhayasuriyan asked locals, “Did they (party men) meet you in the last two days? Are you all happy? They will again visit you after voting. Did they give?”

The Erode East byelection is scheduled for February 27, with voting taking place on March 2. The election campaign will conclude today at 5 pm. Incidentally, the Erode East By-Poll was required when the seat became vacant on January 4 due to the death of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues.