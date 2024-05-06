At least three schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said.

The police said that they have started an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, DCP Control Ahmedabad City said that there is no need to panic.

“No need to panic, exaggerate…5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast…we are checking. No need to give too much hype…people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day,” said the DCP.

This comes days after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats. According to the Delhi police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a “hoax.”

“There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” the official release from the MHA read.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)