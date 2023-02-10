On the 2nd of February 2023, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) filed a charge sheet against 5 PFI terrorists, who were arrested during nationwide raids against the proscribed Islamic organization, for being involved in unlawful activities and conspiracy against the nation. The five accused – Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry, and Aasif Hussain Khan were arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS for their association with PFI.

In this charge sheet, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) cited a YouTube video in which one of the accused is seen delivering an instigating speech. The video is uploaded from the YouTube channel ‘The Janta Talks’. Accused Mazhar Khan appears in this video wearing a yellow shirt.

He said, in this video, “The atmosphere of hatred in the country is increasing rapidly. We all have seen that Hindu festivals are being used to increase the atmosphere of hatred. The Prime Minister of our country has worked for 18-18 hours without getting tired, without taking any breaks to accomplish this atmosphere. This is now a new India. Welcome to New India.”

The accused further said, “In this India, the police, the administrators, and the courts no longer matter. In this India, there will be only a crowd that picks up arms in their hands, shouts provocative slogans in front of mosques in Muslim areas, violates the beliefs of Muslims, and will continue to put saffron on mosques while giving dirty abuses to Muslims. If Muslims try to stop them by mistake, then stones will be thrown, and Muslim shops will be burnt, that is, a ruckus will be created. After that, the police will come forward and arrest the Muslims. Then in the end, the administrator will come forward with his bulldozer, and the shops and houses of Muslims will be reduced to stones. The law and the government are being flouted. Those who have taken the oath of the constitution are doing this.”

This video was published on YouTube on 19th May 2023, 3 days after a Shivling was found during the survey of the disputed structure at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The accused used it to provoke Muslims.

Mazhar Khan said, “Everyone is trying to prove themselves as the biggest Hindutva income con in this country. Take the matter of Gyanvapi mosque now. The Place of Workship Act in 1991 was blown up by the lower court of Banaras itself. According to the Places of Working Act 1991, the temple or mosque in India will be kept in the same condition after 1947, that is, its nature will not be changed. This law was passed by Parliament in 1991 and the Allahabad High Court also showed no interest in preventing this matter. Even the Supreme Court also avoided the matter and gave time to the lower court of Banaras to complete its decision. The proceedings of the Sessions Court of Banaras have also been completed and now the report will also be filed in the court.”

He compared it with Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi case. He said, “A similar action was also seen in the Case of Babri Masjid, how the lower court of Ayodhya described the Babri Masjid case as a disputed case. Then in the name of court action, the case was kept pending. Political parties were given a chance to play their politics in this matter. The same game is now being played at the Gyanvapi Mosque. However, if the court wanted, it could have dismissed the case without hearing it. The Supreme Court could also have dismissed the case by taking a strong stand on the case and expressing displeasure over the action of the Sessions Court of Banaras. But from the bottom to the top, everyone is engaged in proving themselves to be Hindus. Who cares about the law and the order?”

Appealing to Muslims in India, Mazhar Khan concluded by saying, “You have seen this situation before how the Babri Masjid case was made disputed and the Babri Masjid went away step by step. We just depended on the trust of the courts and did not fulfill our responsibility. Our silence became the strength of our enemies, and one day we also saw that heart-wrenching scene, the Babri Masjid was martyred in front of our eyes. After that, even from the courts, we completely lost the Babri Masjid. Now the same game is being toured again. We are seeing another mosque becoming Babri Masjid with our own eyes. Will we remain silent this time too? Will you keep giving the Sangh Parivar a chance to play the game with your silence? Or will you even fulfill your responsibilities? We can respond to the moves of the Sangh Parivar by coming out on the streets and protecting our rights in a jamboree style. This silent mood will not let us live. This silent mood will not allow us to live. If you want to live in this era, then create chaos.”