On the 2nd of February 2023, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) filed a chargesheet against 5 PFI terrorists, who were arrested during nationwide raids against the proscribed Islamic organisation, for being involved in unlawful activities and conspiracy against the nation. The five accused – Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry and Aasif Hussain Khan were arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS for their association with PFI.

The 5, who have now been chargesheeted, were among 20 others who were arrested by Maharashtra ATS. Over 100 terrorists associated with PFI have been arrested by multiple agencies since the crackdown against PFI started.

The chargesheet filed against the 5 accused by Maharashtra ATS spans over 600 pages and details how the accused were working towards turning India into an Islamic nation by 2047. The Vision 2047 document, which was detailed exclusively by OpIndia back in July 2022 was also attached in the chargesheet as a document recovered from the accused during raids.

The chargesheet contains chilling details of the nefarious designs by the PFI and how its operatives were working to fulfil those plans.

The chargesheet makes the following revelations about the 5 accused, who were office bearers of PFI:

PFI and the Islamists working with the terror organisation were conspiring against the state.

Secret meetings were held by PFI members at Chembur, Dharavi, Kurla, Thane, Nerul, Panvel and Mumbra in Maharashtra. In these meetings, they planned how to work against the state and also hatched theories to radicalise Muslims and turn India into an Islamic Nation by 2047.

PFI had planned to induct Muslims, convince them that the state was working against Islam and mobilise them against Hindus.

PFI intended to work towards replacing the Constitution of India with Islamic Sharia.

They wanted to turn India into an Islamic State.

They wanted Muslims to only be identified as ‘Muslims’ and not Indians.

PFI pushed the propaganda of Muslims being in danger and atrocities being heaped upon them. Using this trope, they wanted to train Muslims to use arms.

PFI wanted to raise money and take help from foreign organisations to subvert Indian democracy and fulful their plans to turn India into an Islamic Nation.

Two of the accused had knowledge of law and would guide the team accordingly.

One of the accused was against the task of recruiting Muslim youth.

How PFI was spreading propaganda about Agnipath being a scheme for “Muslim genocide”

One of the chats accessed by ATS from the accused had a write-up where the Agnipath scheme was branded as a tool for “Muslim genocide”. The message was from one Danish Malik. This propaganda was also being used by the PFI to mobilise Muslims against the Indian state.

The message was titled, “Agnipath ya Sanghiyo ki bandar sena” (Agnipath or an army of monkeys by Sanghis).

The message said that the Agnipath scheme would recruit Hindus between the ages of 17 and 21, and impart arms training and army training to them. After their 5 years stint in the army, they would be walking, out in the world, with arms training. The Agnipath scheme was likened to “Satan Israel like policy” where in every corner of the country, Hindus with army training would form groups. “This would be an army of rioters, who, because of their army training, would not run away if push comes to shove”, the message said.

The message claimed that the Agnipath scheme was an extension of the RSS module where they imparted arms training to Hindus. Much like the Israel policy, this employment scheme would train Hindus to commit genocide against Muslims and that campaign had already started with the Agnipath scheme, claimed the PFI message.

Chat recovered from arrested PFI terrorists

The message stated that there were four reasons because of which the Agnipath scheme was introduced by the army:

“Sanghis” (Hindus) can’t deploy the Indian army against Muslims. If they did, the border security would be weakened. The “Sanghis” (Hindus) would get globally shamed if they deployed the army against Muslims, just like the Myanmar army was shamed because of their “genocide” of Rohingya Muslims. They also believed that Hindus would not deploy the Army against Muslims because if the Army gets organised, they could potentially unseat PM Modi and assume power themselves, and this would not be new since it has happened in many countries earlier.

According to PFI, these are the reasons why the “Sanghis” would not deploy the Indian Army against Muslims directly but have introduced the Agnipath scheme so they can train Hindus to commit genocide against the Muslims.

The message further said that all Muslims, Sunnis, Wahabbis, Shias etc should unite and take employment under the Agnipath scheme.

“If you are a Sunni, then like Hamas, if you are a Wahhabi, then like Jihadi Islami (they are probably talking about Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, which is affiliated with Al Qaeda and Taliban), if you are a Shia, then like Hezbollah, you have to come to the field. The time is limited. Muslim youth need to join this very scheme in this very manner to get the training and the job under this scheme”. The message further says that though Muslims should get enrolled in Agnipath, the chances that they would recruit Muslims are less because this scheme has been made explicitly by those who oppose Islam. The message further says that if Muslims enrol in this scheme, they could make a “Shero ki Sena” that will benefit the nation.

Given that PFI’s exclusive aim was to turn India into an Islamic Nation by 2047, the aim of the message is also clear. With the reference to terror organisations, PFI aimed to tell Muslims that the Agnipath scheme was made by the enemies of Islam to train Hindus so that if push comes to shove, the Hindus would be trained and would not flee the fight. Further, they wanted more and more Muslims to enrol in the scheme so that they could benefit from the arms training and also, create an army of their own.

It is pertinent to note that on June 24 2022, it was reported that an Islamic organisation named ‘The Association of Muslim Professionals’ (AMP) appealed to Muslim youth to join the armed forces under the newly launched ‘Agnipath’ scheme. “We support the Central government’s Agnipath scheme also like other ones. Our message will be passed on to eligible Muslim youths by noted clerics and Imams of mosques in various cities. A special appeal will be made for this by them in the Friday prayers,” it was quoted as saying.

President of the organisation, Aamir Edresy, had in the past cast aspersions against the Indian army and propagated divisive views. The Director of the Association of Muslim Professionals, Aamir Edresy had been a vocal proponent of Islamist ideas. In 2015, he was seen endorsing an article by the leftist propaganda news outlet, The Hindu, which termed the hanging of terrorist Yakub Memon as ‘inhuman’ and ‘unconscionable.’

Following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August 2015, the Gulf nation allotted land for the construction of the first Hindu temple. Dismayed by the development, Aamir Edresy had raked up the dispute surrounding the Babri Masjid.

“There are a lack of Masjids in India too and one of them is Babri Masjid,” he had tweeted. As per estimates, India is home to about 3 lakh mosques. Instead of questioning the lack of temples in the UAE, Edresy raked up the issue of the demolished Babri Masjid to draw false equivalences.

Interestingly, over 300 mosques in Kanpur, where Islamists unleashed mayhem under the pretext of blasphemy, had also appealed to the Muslim youth to become Agniveers.

Following the union government’s unveiling of the Agniveer scheme in cooperation with all three armed forces, throngs of ‘youth’ protestors rushed to the streets and vandalized public property under the guise of ‘protests’ and marches. So-called armed forces aspirants damaged public property, set fire to trains, and brought life to a standstill in various Indian states, demanding that the government scheme be reversed. In Bihar, a school bus carrying small kids and teachers was also attacked.

Mission 2047 document

The document ‘India Vision 2047’ or ‘Mission 2047’ aims at destabilizing the well-developed infrastructure of the Indian sub-continent and establishing Islamic dominance over the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugating them. It underlines the goal of the organization to establish the ‘Rule of Islam in India’ and to bring the Indian State and the majority of Hindus ‘to their knees’ when the country would complete its 100 years of Independence.

It aims at targeting Hindus and Hindu leaders to gain control over the country belonging to Hindus, popularly known as Gajwa-e-Hind. Gajwa-e-Hind refers to launching an attack on Hindustan and winning over non-Muslims by killing them or forcing them to convert to Islam. Such a war is executed to win over the ‘infidels’ and is called Gajwa.

A detailed analysis of the document can be read here.