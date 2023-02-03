‘I don’t want to end up in a fridge’: Rakhi Sawant Fatima accuses husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating on her, alludes to Shraddha Walkar case

Actress Rakhi Sawant Fatima who recently lost her mother has issued a warning to her husband Adil Khan Durrani who she accuses of cheating on her. On Thursday, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai when she broke down while speaking to the media and warned Adil Khan that she will not settle the matter privately as Adil said as she does not want to end up in a fridge.

Rakhi here made a reference to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case wherein the 28-year-old victim Shraddha Walkar was killed by her Muslim live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who dissected her body and dumped the pieces around the national capital.

The corpse of Shraddha, who had been murdered, was cut into 35 pieces and kept in a 300-liter fridge at Poonawala’s flat in Mehrauli, south Delhi, for over three weeks before being dumped around the city over a number of days.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Rakhi is seen crying as she accuses Adil Khan Durrani of cheating on her for another woman. Rakhi, however, did not reveal the name of the woman she was referring to.

“Your aunty and others asked me to give you a chance, I gave ten chances to Adil instead. Adil mend your ways. Tell that girl (the Adil is allegedly having an extramarital affair with) that a man who could not stick to his wife can never be loyal to anyone,” Rakhi said.

Furthermore, Rakhi added that she does not keep things about her issues with Adil Khan private as she does not want to end up in a ‘fridge’.

“You ask me why I speak to media, why not keep the matter at home, because by doing so, I don’t want to go into the fridge (Ghar Mei rehkhar mujhe bhi fridge mein nahi jana hai). I will fight for my marital rights and I will fight. That girl wants to pee on my head because Adil is with her, that is why she blatantly tells me that Adil will leave me (Rakhi) for her and marry me. She took advantage of the situation as I was inside the BiggBoss Marathi house and now she is threatening and blackmailing me,” Rakhi added.

Rakhi said that it was due to his alleged extra-marital affair that Adil wanted Rakhi to keep their marriage private for eight months, he even denied the marriage but later accepted it out of fear.

‘I made you famous in the country, and you gave me nothing but tears’

Rakhi said that it is because of her that people know Adil, she made him famous and also made him meet Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

“I made him famous, made him meet with all the celebrities like Salman bhai, Shah Rukh bhai, Ranveer Singh, etc. People say this is Rakhi’s drama, but this is my pain. “Yet despite claims to the contrary, Rakhi. I am changing my gym. I don’t want him to approach the media and gain publicity. He comes here to give media interviews,” Rakhi said.

Rakhi also claimed that Adil had despite taking a vow by keeping his hand on the Quran, Adil did not block the girl and now she is blackmailing her. Rakhi also added that she will not let Adil divorce her.

The BiggBoss fame actress also said that she is still ready to forgive Adil if he leaves the other woman and comes back to her.

Rakhi and Adil’s Nikah and Rakhi becomes Rakhi Sawant ‘Fatima’

Recently, Rakhi Sawant took the internet by storm by sharing several pictures and videos of her low-key Nikah ceremony that was held in May last year.

Soon after, pictures of Rakhi and Adil’s Nikahnama went viral on social media sparking a debate that Rakhi has converted to Islam. What prompted the discussion was Rakhi Sawant’s name on the Nikahnama, which was ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’.

As per the Nikahnama, the two got married on May 29 last year at her home in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The Nikah took place at 1:30 p.m., and the bride was given a meher (security deposit) of Rs 51,786. A Vakil (guardian) – Abdul Kadir Lokhandwala – and two witnesses, Kulsum Bi Naseeruddin Naik and Ahmed Riyaz Shaikh – were present at the Nikah. Apart from the Nikah, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani also had got their marriage registered. Rakhi had earlier reportedly converted to Christianity.

Nikahnama of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani (Image via Instagram)

Earlier Rakhi had said that after she returned from the BiggBoss Marathi season 4 house, she saw something on Adil’s phone which was beyond her tolerance levels.