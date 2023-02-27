Monday, February 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJunior anesthesiologist Dr Preethi, who attempted suicide after being harassed by Dr Saif, passes...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Junior anesthesiologist Dr Preethi, who attempted suicide after being harassed by Dr Saif, passes away

Dr Preethi was undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad city of Telangana.

OpIndia Staff
Junior anesthesiologist Dr Preethi, who attempted suicide after being harassed by Dr Saif, passes away
Dr Preethi (left), protest outside NIMS hospital (right), images via IANS and Deccan Chronicle
4

Days after Dr Preethi Dharavath attempted suicide following harassment by her senior Dr Saif, the junior anesthesiologist breathed her last on Sunday (February 26).

A post-graduate student of Kaktiya Medical College in Warangal, Dr Preethi reportedly fought for her life for close to 85 years. She was undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

In a statement released by NIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Satyanarayana, he said, “Despite continuous efforts by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, Dr Preethi could not be saved and was declared dead on February 26, 2023, at 9.10 pm.”

The news of Dr Preethi’s death led to mild tension at the hospital. Some groups had gathered outside the hospital premises to demand that the State government provide ex gratia to her family. A large contingent of police was deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

Reportedly, the family members of the junior anesthesiologist refused to allow doctors to shift her body from NIMS to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We want to know what has happened till now. The details of the treatment provided to my sister and also an assurance on the action against Saif,” the deceased’s brother, Vamshi Prudhvi, had demanded.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the medico’s family on behalf of the State government.

He also stated that the government would investigate the incident to prevent such incidents from recurring and would take strict action against those responsible for her death.

The Background of the Case

On February 24 this year, the Telangana Police arrested Dr. MA Saif, a second-year MD student at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal district in connection with the suicide attempt by Dr. Preethi, his junior at college.

Earlier on February 22, Dr Preethi was discovered unresponsive in the MGM Hospital staff room while on duty. She is said to have attempted suicide by injecting anaesthesia drugs due to Dr. Saif, who is accused of harassing Preethi and forcing her to try ending her life.

The Telangana police have cited ragging-related laws and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in addition to charges of abetment to suicide against the accused.

After examining Preethi and Saif’s cell phones, the police concluded that Preethi had been subjected to harassment. Commissioner A V Ranganath said that police had mostly relied on discussions between the two and their group chats, as well as personal chats with other classmates.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPreethi Saif case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,891FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com