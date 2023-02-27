Days after Dr Preethi Dharavath attempted suicide following harassment by her senior Dr Saif, the junior anesthesiologist breathed her last on Sunday (February 26).

A post-graduate student of Kaktiya Medical College in Warangal, Dr Preethi reportedly fought for her life for close to 85 years. She was undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

In a statement released by NIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Satyanarayana, he said, “Despite continuous efforts by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, Dr Preethi could not be saved and was declared dead on February 26, 2023, at 9.10 pm.”

Dr Preethi breathed her last, announces NIMS. She had attempted suicide a few days back unable to bear harassment by her senior Dr Saif@NewIndianXpress #justiceforpreethi pic.twitter.com/ytigMmM2YO — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) February 26, 2023

The news of Dr Preethi’s death led to mild tension at the hospital. Some groups had gathered outside the hospital premises to demand that the State government provide ex gratia to her family. A large contingent of police was deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

Reportedly, the family members of the junior anesthesiologist refused to allow doctors to shift her body from NIMS to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We want to know what has happened till now. The details of the treatment provided to my sister and also an assurance on the action against Saif,” the deceased’s brother, Vamshi Prudhvi, had demanded.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the medico’s family on behalf of the State government.

He also stated that the government would investigate the incident to prevent such incidents from recurring and would take strict action against those responsible for her death.

The Background of the Case

On February 24 this year, the Telangana Police arrested Dr. MA Saif, a second-year MD student at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal district in connection with the suicide attempt by Dr. Preethi, his junior at college.

Earlier on February 22, Dr Preethi was discovered unresponsive in the MGM Hospital staff room while on duty. She is said to have attempted suicide by injecting anaesthesia drugs due to Dr. Saif, who is accused of harassing Preethi and forcing her to try ending her life.

The Telangana police have cited ragging-related laws and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in addition to charges of abetment to suicide against the accused.

After examining Preethi and Saif’s cell phones, the police concluded that Preethi had been subjected to harassment. Commissioner A V Ranganath said that police had mostly relied on discussions between the two and their group chats, as well as personal chats with other classmates.