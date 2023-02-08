Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced massive international insult on Tuesday after Turkey refused to host him in the country. The Pakistani PM had to cancel his planned Turkey visit after the earthquake-hit country said that at present they are only looking for manpower for rescue and relief operations, not state guess which will divert crucial manpower.

Pakistan had earlier declared that its PM will visit Turkey to show solidarity in this difficult hour, just a day after a series of powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February, destroying thousands of buildings. Pakistan directly announced this decision without caring for the fact that the country in the middle of a disaster would hardly be able to host any foreign politician, that too a head of a government.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted on February 7th, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning, he will express his condolences to the people of Turkey for the destruction caused by the earthquake and the lives lost. Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday, February 9 is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies.”

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کل صبح انقرہ روانہ ہوں گے، وہ صدر اردوان سے زلزلے کی تباہی، جانی نقصان پر افسوس اور تعزیت،ترکیہ کے عوام سے یک جہتی کریں گے۔ وزیراعظم کے دورہ ترکیہ کی وجہ سے جمعرات 9 فروری کو بلائی گئی اے پی سی مؤخر کی جا رہی ہے، اتحادیوں کی مشاورت سے نئی تاریخ کا اعلان ہوگا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 7, 2023

However, a few hours after this tweet, former special assistant to the prime minister of Turkey Azam Jamil tweeted, “The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only.”

The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only. — Azam Jamil اعظم (@AzamJamil53) February 7, 2023

Later, Islamabad announced that Shehbaz Sharif’s Ankara visit has been postponed due to bad weather, and also because the Turkish government is busy with rehabilitation work. Express Tribune reported that PM Shehbaz would not be able to visit the affected areas as helicopters could not fly during bad weather, while the president and vice president of Turkey are also engaged in relief activities, and therefore would not be able to meet him.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his visit to Turkey in the purview of the ongoing relief works. She also tweeted, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to establish the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support the earthquake victims of our brother country Turkey in their difficult times. The cabinet has announced to donate 1 month’s salary to the relief fund. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed for the generous help of our brother country Turkey.”

Turkey was hit with a catastrophic earthquake on 6th February 2023 claiming thousands of lives.