The national flag atop the municipal corporation headquarters in Ambala City was discovered in a heavily vandalized state on Saturday, prompting police to file a criminal complaint.

An unidentified person was charged at the Ambala City police station with violating Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act, after assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satish Kumar, assigned to police post number 4, filed a report.

The response came when an online channel revealed that the shredded flag had been left unattended at the workplace.

The ASI said that he was watching the news from the area on his mobile. “The video showed the national flag hoisted on the building of municipal corporation, Ambala City, torn and dirty, which is a disrespect to the Tricolor,” he stated.

Inspector Ram Kumar, SHO at the Ambala City police station, reported that the flag was raised by municipal corporation (MC) officials on Independence Day last year and that it had not been taken down or changed since.

He informed, “The matter came to our notice from a news video published by a web channel. Upon verification, it was found that the national flag was torn and dirty, and a case was registered. It has been informed to us that the flag was hoisted by MC officials on Independence Day on August 15, and it was not removed or changed since then. With time, the fabric of the flag got old and got torn, which is a disrespect to the national honor. There is a code to hoist the national flag.”

According to the SHO, an inquiry is being conducted, and before taking any further action, accountability will be established.

On August 13 to August 15 of last year, the country observed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav.’

The Flag Code of India, 2002 was revised by the Union government in July of last year to permit the national flag to fly through the night if it is done in the open and by a member of the public. The flag could previously only be flown between sunrise and dusk.

A damaged or soiled national flag must be destroyed, however, “as whole in private, preferably by burning or any other way recognizing the dignity of the national flag,” according to the code.