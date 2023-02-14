Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Income Tax Dept carries out survey at BBC office in Delhi
Updated:

Income Tax Dept carries out survey at BBC office in Delhi

BBC has frequently come under fire for its biased reportage and its anti-India narrative.

OpIndia Staff
BBC Propaganda
BBC has faced criticism multiple times for its biased reporting (Image: BBC)
The Income Tax Department is carrying out survey at the BBC office in Delhi, ANI reported citing sources.

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is the state sponsored media of the United Kingdom. Some reports suggest the phones of the employees are seized as well.

BBC has frequently come under fire for its biased reportage. You can read more about the recent problematic reportage here and here.

Note: This is a developing story.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

