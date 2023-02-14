Income Tax Dept carries out survey at BBC office in Delhi

The Income Tax Department is carrying out survey at the BBC office in Delhi, ANI reported citing sources.

Income Tax department is conducting survey at the BBC office in Delhi: Sources pic.twitter.com/vqBNUUiHTD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is the state sponsored media of the United Kingdom. Some reports suggest the phones of the employees are seized as well.

BBC has frequently come under fire for its biased reportage. You can read more about the recent problematic reportage here and here.

Note: This is a developing story.