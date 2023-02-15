‘India was, is, and will always be a Hindu Rashtra, every Indian is a Hindu’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given a statement saying that India is, and has always been a Hindu Rashtra. In the summit organized by ABP News, Yogi Adityanath said that India was, is, and will always be a Hindu Rashtra. CM Yogi Adityanath said that every citizen living in India is a Hindu irrespective of their religion, caste, and region.

When CM Yogi Adityanath was asked about Hindu Rashtra, he said, “We must first understand what we mean by Hindu Rashtra. Hindus are not a religion, no religion, no sect. It is a cultural vocabulary that fits every citizen of India in every sense, the culture here in terms of citizenship.”

CM Yogi Adityanath added, “If a person from India goes to Haj, he is known there as a Hindu. If a person from India is going to Haj, no one considers him as Haji, or Islam, there he is addressed by the name of Hindu, then he has no problem there. From this perspective, India is a Hindu nation, because every citizen here is a Hindu. Hindu is not a caste, creed, or religious word. It is our cultural unity that people born in this widespread land from the Himalayas to the ocean are automatically called Hindus. In this way, no one should have any problem with Hindu Rashtra.”

Yogi Adityanath added, “If you are trying to link the word Hindu with a religion or sect, it means that you are making the mistake of understanding the meaning of the word Hindu. As far as the constitution is concerned, every Indian should have the highest respect for the Constitution, because it is our guiding document.”

when asked about the current situation in Pakistan and its future, Yogi Adityanath said, “Shri Aurobindo had very clearly declared about Pakistan that Pakistan is no reality in the spiritual and ascetic world. It is Pakistan’s good fortune that it survived so far despite having no reality of its own. It will be a burden on the earth until it survives. It will work in their best interests if they merge themselves with India. Akhand Bharat is bound to happen and this is the only reality. However, many things are better kept for the future.”