On Sunday, January 29, several videos appeared on social media showing Indian Australians being attacked by Khalistanis with swords while carrying the Indian tricolour.

Indian flags fluttering at Khalistan Rally. pic.twitter.com/vdjBx3XVn5 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

The Australia Today earlier reported that Indian Australians had notified the Victoria Police that they have planned a protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

It is notable that the Khalistani terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’, which has been banned by the Indian government, had announced that a referendum on Khalistan will take place on January 29 at Federation Square.

Taking to Twitter, Sarah L Gates, Director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag.

“Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye,” Gates tweeted.

Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye. pic.twitter.com/GXewjo1ojQ — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) January 29, 2023

Australian Hindu Media informed that a sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square during the Khalistan event.

“Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga – arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today,” Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga – arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today. pic.twitter.com/8YTFwR8rC5 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

Earlier, The Australian Hindu Association Inc wrote a letter to the Minister of Police in Victoria seeking an investigation into Hinduphobic crimes committed by Khalistani-elements in the Australian state. In the letter addressed to Anthony Carbines, Minister of Police of Victoria state, the organization expressed concerns of Australian Hindus about the organized attacks on Hindu Temples. The letter also mentioned voting is scheduled at Federation Square on January 29 by Sikhs For justice for Referendum 2020. It was added that the Government of India has already banned SFJ under UAPA in 2019.

Aust Hindu Assn writes to @VictoriaPolice seeking ban on ‘Khalistan referendum’ planned for Federation Sq on 29 Jan. “… not aware of any legal entity in Australia by the name ‘Sikhs For Justice’…. it is unclear whether the organisers of the event are Australian citizens…” pic.twitter.com/m7lhUVF0wv — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 21, 2023

It is important to note that three separate anti-Hindu attacks on temples have taken place in Australia in less than a month, all of which were organized by locals who support the Khalistani propaganda. At the Hare Krishna Temple run by ISKCON in Melbourne’s Albert Park, an attack took place on January 23. Reportedly, temple walls were defaced with anti-India slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’ The miscreants had also hailed slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a martyr.

Earlier, on January 17, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs in Melbourne. During the vandalisation, the miscreants wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple.

On January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was trashed by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it. According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ slogans.