On Thursday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack on the Indian community by the extremist Khalistani groups in Melbourne, Australia, and urged the local authorities to launch an investigation into the case and punish the perpetrators.

“We have been repeatedly taking up with Australian authorities and sharing our concerns about actions by such elements including those by proscribed terrorist organizations. We have also conveyed our firm rejection of the so-called Khalistani referendum and the politically motivated exercises by the extremist elements,” said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The spokesperson also said that India has asked the Australian authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community and their properties located in the Melbourne part of the country. “We have asked to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community and their properties. Also, we have urged the authorities to not allow their territory for such activities that are detrimental to the national interest of India,” Bagchi added.

According to the MEA, a few Australian leaders have also commented on the issue condemning the violence and the attack on the Indians in Australia by the extremists. “We’ll continue to take up the issue with the Australian authorities,” he reiterated.

On January 29, several videos went viral over the internet showing Indian Australians being attacked by Khalistanis with swords while carrying the Indian Tricolor. The Indians were attacked while they were protesting at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country. It was reported earlier that the Indians had pre-notified the Victoria Police about the protest they had planned against the Khalistanis.

It is notable that the Khalistani terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’, which has been banned by the Indian government, had announced that a referendum on Khalistan will take place on January 29 at Federation Square. Amid this, Sarah L Gates, Director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag.

Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye. pic.twitter.com/GXewjo1ojQ — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) January 29, 2023

Later, Australian Hindu Media informed that a sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square during the Khalistan event. The Indian community residing in Australia and their properties have been facing extremist attacks since the last month, all of which were organized by locals who support the Khalistani propaganda.

On January 17, Khalistani supporters vandalised the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs in Melbourne. During the vandalisation, the miscreants wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple.

On January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Melbourne, Australia, was trashed by Khalistan supporters and damaged by painting anti-India graffiti on it. According to the reports, the walls of Melbourne’s iconic Swaminarayan temple in Mill Park’s northern suburbs were spray-painted with ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ slogans.

Considering the attacks, the Australian Hindu Association Inc had written to the Minister of Police in Victoria seeking an investigation into Hinduphobic crimes committed by Khalistani-elements in the Australian state. In the letter addressed to Anthony Carbines, Minister of Police of Victoria state, the organization had expressed concerns of Australian Hindus about the organized attacks on Hindu Temples. The letter also had mentioned voting was scheduled at Federation Square on January 29 by Sikhs For justice for Referendum 2020. It was added that the Government of India has already banned SFJ under UAPA in 2019.