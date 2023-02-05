On February 5 (local time), Australian Hindus presented a list of demands to the Home Affairs Minister Clare O’ Neil who visited a Durga Temple in Melbourne ahead of the resumption of the Parliament. The demands were in the wake of attacks on Indians by pro-Khalistani elements with terror links in Melbourne.

Several incidents of attacks on Indians and Hindu temples by Khalistanis have taken place in Victoria state in Australia in recent times. The Khalistan supporters led by Sikhs for Justice are also organising so-called referendums for an independent Khalistan state in Indian Punjab. Against this backdrop, the Indian community handed over some demands to the home minister. They also demanded speedy justice for the victims of an incident on 29 January in Melbourne, when Khalistanis had clashed with Hindus.

At Durga Temple today, Victorian Hindus presented a List of Demands to Home Affairs Minister @ClareONeilMP in the wake of recent by attacks by Khalistanis with terror-links on Indians in Melbourne. The Australian Hindu Association awaits a prompt response from the Minister. pic.twitter.com/A4A2BJfvow — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) February 5, 2023

The list of demands was as follows.

Carrying and using weapons must be banned for Sikhs Deport every Nihang on a temporary visa Remove all Objectionable/Offensive posters from religious places and cars Speedy justice for all victims of the January 29, 2023 incident in a time-bound manner Security for all victims of the January 29, 2023 incident De-radicalise Sikh religious places Regular updates on the above matters

According to a Twitter user Savan_2011 who was present at the temple, the minister agreed to “seriously consider the demands.”

Minister of home affairs agreed to seriously consider the demands pic.twitter.com/pnDFTtxVZz — RKS (@savan_2011) February 5, 2023

Assistant Minister For Foreign Affairs Tim Watts and Labor Federal member for Wills Peter Khalil accompanied MP Clare to the temple. In an official statement, Watts said, “Before the resumption of Parliament Clare O’Neil, Peter Khalil and I visited Sri Durga Temple to meet with committee members and listen to their perspectives – it’s the biggest Hindu temple in Melbourne’s west.. and maybe Australia!”

Before the resumption of Parliament @ClareONeilMP, @PeterKhalilMP and I visited the Sri Durga Temple to meet with committee members & listen to their perspectives – it’s the biggest Hindu temple in Melbourne’s west.. and maybe Australia! pic.twitter.com/3eXyOnlvHR — Tim Watts MP (@TimWattsMP) February 5, 2023

He added, “Our community is a place of incredible cultural and religious diversity. I’ve been privileged to visit Sri Durga many times over the years to celebrate festivals like Diwali and Holi which have become fixtures on Australia’s cultural calendar.”

The vandalism of places of worship we’ve seen in the last few weeks is completely unacceptable in our multicultural and multi-faith country. We fully support @victoriapolice’s investigation of these hateful acts. — Tim Watts MP (@TimWattsMP) February 5, 2023

Speaking about the attacks he said, “The vandalism of places of worship we’ve seen in the last few weeks is completely unacceptable in our multicultural and multi-faith country. We fully support Victorian police’s investigation of these hateful acts.”

Pro-Khalistanis attacked Indians protesting against the so-called Referendum 2020 in Melbourne

On January 29, several videos appeared on social media showing Indian Australians being attacked by Khalistanis with swords while carrying the Indian tricolour. Notably, the Khalistani terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’, which has been banned by the Indian government, had announced that a referendum on Khalistan will take place on January 29 at Federation Square. On the same day, Indian Australians also organised a protest at the same venue against rising pro-Khalistan activities and attacks on Hindi temples in the country.

This led to a clash between the two groups, and some Khalistanis attacked some Indians. Australian Hindu Media informed that the police arrested a sword-yielding Khalistani at Federation Square during the Khalistan event.