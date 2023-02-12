Troubles for Adil Khan Durrani, the husband of Rakhi Sawant Fatima, are far from coming to an end as a separate FIR has been filed against him in Mysore. The FIR was lodged by a young Iranian woman accusing Adil of rape. According to reports, the FIR has been registered at the VV Puram Police Station in Mysore in accordance with IPC section 376. Adil Khan is already held in 14 days of judicial custody in a fraud case filed by Rakhi Sawant.

It is notable that recently it was revealed that Rakhi Sawant has married Adil Khan Durrani. It was also revealed that Rakhi had converted to Islam for the marriage, and changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Reportedly, the Iranian girl is a student who came to Mysore to do a course on Doctor of Pharmacy in India. She met Adil Khan at Desert Lab Food Adda, which is owned by Adil. They started to meet regularly, and this developed into an intimate relationship. They then started to live together, as he promised to marry her.

But when around 5 months ago the woman demanded to marry, Adil Khan refused. He told her that he was in a similar sort of relationship with several other girls.

Adil then allegedly threatened her by sending her intimate photos on Snapchat and blackmailed her to withdraw the complaint, threatening to release the pictures on social media. He also threatened to send the pictures to her parents. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she filed any police complaint against him.

But she filed a complaint against him, and an FIR has now been filed against Adil under IPC sections 376, 417, 420, 504, and 506. The Iranian woman claimed in her FIR that Adil had raped her under the pretext of marriage when they were living together in Mysore.

It is notable that the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday, February 7, arrested Adil Khan Durrani and took him to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai after Rakhi Sawant Fatima filed a police complaint against Adil alleging that he mishandled her funds while she was a participant in the Bigg Boss Marathi season. The actress also held her husband responsible for her mother’s death.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant is heard asking Adil Khan to return her hard-earned Rs 1.50 crores. In the four-month-old video, Adil assured Rakhi that he will return all her money within the next four months.

According to the reports, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant’s husband, manages a business. His firms are located in Mysore, Karnataka. In Mysore, he also has an ice cream store under the name of Dezert Lab. Adil has also taken part in a lot of shooting contests at the state level. The couple made their wedding public in January this year. The two had a Nikah in May last year, following which Rakhi changed her name to ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’. The duo had participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 15.