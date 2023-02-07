On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Police arrested Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani, and took him to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. This is after the actress filed a police complaint against Adil alleging that he mishandled her funds while she was a participant in the Bigg Boss Marathi season. The actress also held her husband responsible for her mother’s death.

She said that he had come to assault her this morning when she immediately called the police and registered an FIR.

According to the reports, Rakhi’s mother, Jaya Sawant was battling cancer and breathed her last on January 29. The actress said that when she was on the Bigg Boss Marathi TV show, she had asked Adil to take care of her mother but he didn’t. Rakhi also said that he failed to pay money on time for her mother’s surgery.

Giving an update on Adil’s arrest on Tuesday, Rakhi said that she would be arriving at the police station to discuss the situation. Adil was arrested after he went to her home this morning to ‘meet’ her. “Yeh koi media ya natak nahi hai. Meri zindagi kharab ki hai issne. Mujhe mara hai, mera paisa loota hai Quran pe haath rakh ke bhi. Issne mere saath cheating kiya hai (This is not drama. He has ruined my life. He has beaten me up and stolen my money even as he put his hand on the Quran. He has cheated me),” she said.

Several videos of Rakhi Sawant were posted by the paparazzis on Monday in which she could be seen accusing Adil of ruining her life. In one of the videos she could be seen acting quite disturbed saying Adil had ruined her life completely. “Agar meri maa ka ilaj time pe hua hota to vo aaj zinda hoti. Aur kitna sataoge Adil (My mother would have been alive today if she would have got proper treatment in time),” Rakhi said.

However, in another video, Rakhi and Adil could be seen having dinner together with friends. In the video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Adil could also be seen feeding Rakhi. The actress also meanwhile fed her husband. On the video she also commented that saying, “Ji ha woh maafi magne aya thye lekin mai kabhi maff nahi karungi (Yes, he had come to apologise but I will never forgive him)”

Immediately after the dinner, another video of Rakhi surfaced in which she could be seen crying and saying that today was the last time that she was feeding Adil food with her hands. “I have always fed him at home. Who knows if this will be the last time I feed him. Yes, I have fed him today. Even enemies when they come home, you give them water. He’s my husband. I will love him till I die, but no apology. No apology, to forgive is hard,” she said.

Later when Adil was caught by the paparazzi and asked about Rakhi and the overall situation, he said that he needed a day to explain the entire thing and come before the media to clarify. However, he was arrested by the Police this morning.

Rakhi said that Adil had an extramarital affair with a woman named Tanu and they both had assaulted her. She said that she was beaten by her husband and his girlfriend so brutally that she was forced to urinate on the spot.

According to the reports, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant’s husband, manages a business. His firms are located in Mysore, Karnataka. In Mysore, he also has an ice cream store under the name of Dezert Lab. Adil has also taken part in a lot of shooting contests at the state level. The couple made their wedding public in January this year. The duo had participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 15.