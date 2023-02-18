Pakistan, which has been exporting terror to the world in the name of Islam has been proclaimed cancerous and not terrorist enough by ISIS, an Islamic terror organisation. “Pakistan is cancer for Islamic existence and is run at the behest of the United States,” said Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of terror group ISIS active in South Asia and Central Asia as it warned that it will continue to work against the country.

ISKP asserted that Pakistan is governed by an institution that follows instructions from the United States in its periodical magazine named “Khorasan Ghag”. It used Imran Khan’s rise to and fall from power as an example to support its point. According to the report, Khan was brought into power by manipulation and removed following his trip to Moscow. It further stated that Gen. Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani army, had visited the US to take orders.

It has pledged to continue executing jihad against the ‘American agents’ and working against the Pakistani government. According to the reports, the journal also devoted a significant amount of space to a recent argument between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan’s TTP) Mufti Noor Wali and Pakistani scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, a supporter of so-called ‘Slams banking.’

The Afghan Taliban have been referred to be “pawns” of the Pakistani establishment by the ISKP, which is engaged in a power struggle with the Taliban.

ISKP attacked Pakistani academics, alleging that after giving a fatwa on Jihad in Afghanistan, he termed it a riot in Pakistan in recent days, despite the fact that Pakistan is experiencing its worst political, economic, and security scenario in 75 years of its history. “This shows that Pakistani politicians, journalists and scholars also follow the instructions of the establishment,” the outfit said.

ISKP has issued a warning that it would continue to work against the Pakistani government, claiming that it is not acting on behalf of anybody else and that it will continue its jihad against American agents.

ISKP was created in 2014 as a result of terrorists from the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), al Qaeda, and Taliban organisations operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan standing down. Following their departures, the Islamic State sent representatives to meet with local terrorists, including a number of TTP leaders, in Iraq and Syria. These initiatives were made official in January 2015 when the Islamic State declared the creation of its “Khorasan” province.

It has conducted operations in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and has taken credit for a slew of notable attacks. The Pakistani state and its interests are the ISKP’s primary aims, just like they are for the TTP. Moreover, it strives to discredit the Afghan Taliban’s claims of reestablishing peace in the country.