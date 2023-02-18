Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan, which has been exporting terror in the name of Islam to the world,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan, which has been exporting terror in the name of Islam to the world, has been declared not terrorist enough by ISIS: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff
ISKP, ISIS' affiliate attacks Pakistan, says it follows instructions from the US, calls it a 'cancer state in the name of Islam'
ISKP emerged in 2014 with the defection of Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), al Qaeda, and Taliban fighters active in Afghanistan and Pakistan (Source- News18)
6

Pakistan, which has been exporting terror to the world in the name of Islam has been proclaimed cancerous and not terrorist enough by ISIS, an Islamic terror organisation. “Pakistan is cancer for Islamic existence and is run at the behest of the United States,” said Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of terror group ISIS active in South Asia and Central Asia as it warned that it will continue to work against the country.

ISKP asserted that Pakistan is governed by an institution that follows instructions from the United States in its periodical magazine named “Khorasan Ghag”. It used Imran Khan’s rise to and fall from power as an example to support its point. According to the report, Khan was brought into power by manipulation and removed following his trip to Moscow. It further stated that Gen. Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani army, had visited the US to take orders.

It has pledged to continue executing jihad against the ‘American agents’ and working against the Pakistani government. According to the reports, the journal also devoted a significant amount of space to a recent argument between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan’s TTP) Mufti Noor Wali and Pakistani scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, a supporter of so-called ‘Slams banking.’

The Afghan Taliban have been referred to be “pawns” of the Pakistani establishment by the ISKP, which is engaged in a power struggle with the Taliban.

ISKP attacked Pakistani academics, alleging that after giving a fatwa on Jihad in Afghanistan, he termed it a riot in Pakistan in recent days, despite the fact that Pakistan is experiencing its worst political, economic, and security scenario in 75 years of its history. “This shows that Pakistani politicians, journalists and scholars also follow the instructions of the establishment,” the outfit said.

ISKP has issued a warning that it would continue to work against the Pakistani government, claiming that it is not acting on behalf of anybody else and that it will continue its jihad against American agents.

ISKP was created in 2014 as a result of terrorists from the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), al Qaeda, and Taliban organisations operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan standing down. Following their departures, the Islamic State sent representatives to meet with local terrorists, including a number of TTP leaders, in Iraq and Syria. These initiatives were made official in January 2015 when the Islamic State declared the creation of its “Khorasan” province.

It has conducted operations in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and has taken credit for a slew of notable attacks. The Pakistani state and its interests are the ISKP’s primary aims, just like they are for the TTP. Moreover, it strives to discredit the Afghan Taliban’s claims of reestablishing peace in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Inspired by ‘The Fountainhead’, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation’: Here is what the RRR, Bahubali Director said

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt takes back 123 properties, gifted by the Congress govt to the Waqf Board before the 2014 elections, Amanatullah Khan cries foul

OpIndia Staff -

Vice president of George Soros founded Open Society Foundation was part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, anti-CAA protests and farmer protests: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

India was never a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and never will be, Islam is the only true religion: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

OpIndia Staff -

Instead of Muslim stone pelters, Police hound Hindus who were preparing for Mahashivratri, manhandle Hindu women, locals say: Ground report from Palamu

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court rejects centre’s sealed cover suggestions over expert panel, says the matter demands full transparency

OpIndia Staff -

As George Soros reveals his role in the Adani fiasco, here is all you need to know about his ‘Colour Revolution’ in India

Dibakar Dutta -

Jharkhand govt tells High Court that section 144 imposed in Deoghar will not affect Shivaratri, court tells govt to give full information to public

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission rules that Eknath Shinde heads the real Shiv Sena, allots name ‘Shiv Sena’ and ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to his faction

ANI -

“The storm is coming’: Image of Hanuman reappears on the full-scale model of HAL’s HLFT-42 aircraft on the last day of Aero India 2023

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,102FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com