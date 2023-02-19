Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar is currently in Lahore, Pakistan for the three-day Faiz Festival, from February 17–19, which is being held in memory of the late Pakistani poet and author, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The Faiz Foundation Trust, together with the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), organizes this festival each year.

Faiz is a very popular figure in Pakistan. His verses are often recited in Pakistani popular culture and are a regular feature at their literary events.

Faiz has written many popular poems throughout his life including “gulon mein rang bhare”, “mujhse pahle si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang,” “chand roz aur meri jaan,” and “bol ke lab aazaad hain tere,” to name a few. His creations inspired and impressed millions on both sides of the border.

Lately, the poet has been widely invoked in India, through another famous work from him, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ (We’ll see). Throughout the 2019 anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, in various places, around the country, this poem was being recited.

Notably, Faiz wrote it in 1979, two years after a military coup in Pakistan by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq and was aimed against the minority Hindu community of Pakistan.

It talks about the elimination of idolatry and the triumph of Allah’s name. “Jab arz-e-khuda ke Kabe se sab but uthwaye jayenge, bas naam rahega Allah ka,” literally translates to, “All idols will be removed and only Allah’s name will prevail.”

The poem was sung frequently during Shaheen Bagh protests.

Even academic institutions, like the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), have experienced this poem at their events.

A faculty at IIT Kanpur has submitted this video and a complaint to director, alleging anti-India & communal statements made at a recent event held in 'solidarity with Jamia' & that event held without permission.



“When All Idols Will Be Removed…

"Only Allah's Name Will Remain"

Even senior Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu can be heard reciting the poem in a video during the 2020 farmers’ protests.

Today, India's true majority is flexing its muscle. Kisan movement is building unity in diversity, it is the spark of dissent which ignites & unites the whole country in a Single Mass Movement above Caste, Colour & Creed. The "Farmer Roar", has reverberated world-over …

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) also referenced it during the same protests.

Left-liberals in India, frequently brand Faiz as a Marxist while defending the poem.

Omg please don't display your utter and total cultural illiteracy. That's Hum Dekhenge by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, sang to protest the military dictators in Pakistan, among others by Iqbal Bano to defy Zia. And if your problem is Faiz is Pakistani, get rid of Saare Jahan se Acha also

Regardless of what they claim, Faiz denigrates Hinduism in his poem, advocates for the abolition of idols, and affirms Allah’s supremacy over everyone else. Yet, there are several Indians who praise Faiz to the skies despite his communal and incendiary views about other religions.