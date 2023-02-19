Sunday, February 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs Javed Akhtar attends Faiz Festival in Lahore to honour Faiz Ahmed Faiz, read...
News Reports
Updated:

As Javed Akhtar attends Faiz Festival in Lahore to honour Faiz Ahmed Faiz, read about his anti-Hindu poem which talked about the destruction of idols

There are several Indians who praise Faiz to the skies despite his communal and incendiary views about other religions.

OpIndia Staff
During the British era, Faiz was born on February 13, 1914, in the Punjabi district of Sialkot.
Faiz was born on 13 February 1914, in Sialkot District, Punjab during the British rule. (Source: NewsClick)
16

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar is currently in Lahore, Pakistan for the three-day Faiz Festival, from February 17–19, which is being held in memory of the late Pakistani poet and author, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The Faiz Foundation Trust, together with the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), organizes this festival each year.

Faiz is a very popular figure in Pakistan. His verses are often recited in Pakistani popular culture and are a regular feature at their literary events.

Faiz has written many popular poems throughout his life including “gulon mein rang bhare”, “mujhse pahle si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang,” “chand roz aur meri jaan,” and “bol ke lab aazaad hain tere,” to name a few. His creations inspired and impressed millions on both sides of the border.

Lately, the poet has been widely invoked in India, through another famous work from him, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ (We’ll see). Throughout the 2019 anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, in various places, around the country, this poem was being recited.

Notably, Faiz wrote it in 1979, two years after a military coup in Pakistan by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq and was aimed against the minority Hindu community of Pakistan.

It talks about the elimination of idolatry and the triumph of Allah’s name. “Jab arz-e-khuda ke Kabe se sab but uthwaye jayenge, bas naam rahega Allah ka,” literally translates to, “All idols will be removed and only Allah’s name will prevail.”

The poem was sung frequently during Shaheen Bagh protests.

Even academic institutions, like the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), have experienced this poem at their events.

Even senior Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu can be heard reciting the poem in a video during the 2020 farmers’ protests.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) also referenced it during the same protests.

Left-liberals in India, frequently brand Faiz as a Marxist while defending the poem.

Regardless of what they claim, Faiz denigrates Hinduism in his poem, advocates for the abolition of idols, and affirms Allah’s supremacy over everyone else. Yet, there are several Indians who praise Faiz to the skies despite his communal and incendiary views about other religions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFaiz Islam; Hum Dekhenge Faiz
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

9-month pregnant wife of gaurakshak Shrikant kicked by Rajasthan Police says his mother, child dies in the womb

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajasthan Police pushed Shrikant's mother, Dulari, and his 9-month pregnant wife, injuring all three- his mother, wife, and the to-be-born child. Reportedly, the Police further while raiding Shrikant's room happened to kick the womb of his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of the child inside the womb.
News Reports

Aligarh Muslim University students to host a ‘dawat’ for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed amid protests because of marriage under Special Marriage Act

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed under the Special Marriage Act earlier this year.

George Soros a Holocaust survivor or ‘Nazi collaborator’? Listen to what he said about identifying Jews for Nazis in his own words

Gujarat man ends up marrying ‘lady don’ from Assam whom he met via matrimonial site, read what happened

Javed Akhtar is in Lahore for Faiz Festival, Indians ask him to stay in Pakistan, but Pakistanis too don’t want him

Jahannami Aurat, Shirk: Islamists attack Sara Ali Khan for extending wishes on Maha Shivratri

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,321FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com