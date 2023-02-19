On February 18, controversial lyrics writer Javed Akhtar attended Faiz Festival in Pakistan. As per reports, he was head of the Indian delegate that went to the poverty-hit country for the festival. He took part in the Mushaira and launched his new book at the event.

Faiz Festival was a three-day event scheduled for February 17 to February 19. It was organised by the Alhamra Arts Council of Lahore, Pakistan. Unlike the previous years, the events were free this year, most probably due to the economic crisis in the country. However, a senior official said the “free” factor was due to the fact that the last instalment of the festival did not get a response, and the attendees were unhappy with the ticket price.

Indians react to Akhtar’s Pakistan visit

As the reports went out that Akhtar was in Pakistan, Indians reacted and requested Pakistanis to keep him there.

Twitter user Desi Mojito said, “Javed Akhtar is in Pakistan to attend the Faiz festival. End of the day, their religion is above the country they live in.”

Twitter user Dilip Jain requested MEA Dr S Jaishankar to cancel his return visa. He said, “@DrSJaishankar Javed Akhtar ka return visa cancel kar dijiye. Rahne do iss aasteen ke saanp ko apne bil (pakistan) mein.”

Twitter user Sanskar said, “Hopefully, this Hinduphobic POS @javedakhtar stays there and asks his wife to get used to wearing black tent on her.”

Twitter user BesuraTaansane questioned if it was his “Ghar Wapsi”, to which Twitter user Itihasa_history said, “Hope #JavedAkhtar stays back in #Pakistan for good.

Interestingly, it appears even Pakistanis did not want Javed Akhtar in their country. Pakistani Twitter user Maria Sartaj said, “An anti-Muslim atheist. A writer who has mocked Pakistan many times on Indian prime time debates continually gets invited to Pakistan. We really have no self-respect as people.”

An anti-Muslim atheist. A writer who has mocked Pakistan many times on Indian prime time debates continually gets invited to Pakistan.



Twitter user Getting Older said, “May those Pakistanis who are blind enough to love javed akhtar, end up with him. Aameen. Among other things he was one of the biggest voice against Pakistani artists working in Indian film industry.”

Who was Faiz Ahmad Faiz?

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a Pakistani poet. He was born on February 13, 1914, and died on November 20, 1984. Faiz Ahmad Faiz‘s poem “Hum Dekhienge” is often used by so-called liberals and intellectuals. The infamous poem has subtle Hinduphobic rants that have often raised eyebrows.