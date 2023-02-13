Monday, February 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon, claims the President of...
News Reports
Updated:

LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon, claims the President of the World Confederation of Tamils

OpIndia Staff
Prabhakaran LTTE
P Nedumaran, President of the World Confederation of Tamils claimed LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon (Image: Deccan Herald)
28

On February 13, P Nedumaran, President of the World Confederation of Tamils, claimed that LTTE chief V Prabhakaran was alive and would come out soon. He further claimed that Prabhakaran would announce a plan for a “better life for Eelam Tamils”. The statement was made during an interaction with the media persons at Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur Nedumaran.

Nedumaran claimed that the international situation, combined with the power insurgency by the Sinhalese people that ended the Rajapaksa regime in Sri Lanka, created the best time for Prabhakaran to come out. He further added that his announcement would put an end to the alleged ‘speculations and doubts’ being spread in a motivated manner.

Calling upon the Tamils worldwide, Nedumaran asked them to stay united and support Prabhakaran. Furthermore, he called upon the Government, political parties, and the public of Tamil Nadu to support Prabhakaran.

Responding to a media query, Nedumaran claimed he is in constant touch with Prabhakaran’s family members, who confirmed the LTTE chief’s well-being. He further claimed that the announcement was being made after Prabhakaran gave a yes for the same.

In response to another question about the whereabouts of Prabhakaran, Nedumaran claimed not to know about it and could not confirm the exact time of his coming out.

Prabhakaran, chief of the Sri Lankan militant organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), allegedly died by suicide in 2009. However, there have been speculations that he is alive and managed to escape the war. Nedumaran’s recent claims have again sparked the debate over LTTE’s chief’s death.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLTTE Tamils
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,832FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com