On February 13, P Nedumaran, President of the World Confederation of Tamils, claimed that LTTE chief V Prabhakaran was alive and would come out soon. He further claimed that Prabhakaran would announce a plan for a “better life for Eelam Tamils”. The statement was made during an interaction with the media persons at Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur Nedumaran.

Nedumaran claimed that the international situation, combined with the power insurgency by the Sinhalese people that ended the Rajapaksa regime in Sri Lanka, created the best time for Prabhakaran to come out. He further added that his announcement would put an end to the alleged ‘speculations and doubts’ being spread in a motivated manner.

Calling upon the Tamils worldwide, Nedumaran asked them to stay united and support Prabhakaran. Furthermore, he called upon the Government, political parties, and the public of Tamil Nadu to support Prabhakaran.

Responding to a media query, Nedumaran claimed he is in constant touch with Prabhakaran’s family members, who confirmed the LTTE chief’s well-being. He further claimed that the announcement was being made after Prabhakaran gave a yes for the same.

In response to another question about the whereabouts of Prabhakaran, Nedumaran claimed not to know about it and could not confirm the exact time of his coming out.

Prabhakaran, chief of the Sri Lankan militant organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), allegedly died by suicide in 2009. However, there have been speculations that he is alive and managed to escape the war. Nedumaran’s recent claims have again sparked the debate over LTTE’s chief’s death.