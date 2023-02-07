The Kashimira police at Mira Road in Maharashtra arrested a 22-year-old man named Imtiyaz Chaudhary for assaulting and raping his former girlfriend. The accused not only assaulted the victim but also recorded the act and was using it to blackmail her. The incident reportedly took place on January 29.

According to reports, Imtiyaz committed the crime after getting angry over a breakup. The victim had reportedly broken off ties with the accused after he refused to marry her due to their different faiths.

The police said that Imtiyaz had been in a relationship with the victim since 2021, however, the latter stopped responding to the accused’s calls and messages after he refused to marry her. This miffed Imtiyaz, who called up the victim and asked her to meet him at a hotel named Kashimira lodge on Mira Road. The accused threatened to circulate private photographs and videos of the woman if she failed to turn up.

“The woman got scared at his threats and agreed to meet him on January 29,” said an officer attached to the Kashimira police.

On January 29, Chaudhary allegedly summoned the woman to a hotel and assaulted her sexually. He then began spitting on the floor of the room and forced her to lick it in order to torment and punish her for breaking their relationship.

Later, the accused released the victim on the condition that she will not tell anybody about her ordeal and not approach the police. He threatened her with death if she didn’t comply with his demands. The woman, however, went to Kashimira police station with a friend and a social activist and reported the assault.

Based on the victim’s statement, the Kashimira police registered an FIR against Imtiyaz Chaudhary on February 1, 2023, under sections 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“After learning that an FIR had been registered against him, Imtiyaz switched off his mobile and has been on the run. He sometimes switches on his cell phone and has been continuously changing his location. He is active on social media. Our team has been chasing him, and soon we will arrest him,” a police officer from Kashimira police station had said before the accused was arrested.

“We have traced the accused and are in the process of arresting him. The statements of the hotel staff have also been recorded,” another police officer from Kashimira police station was quoted as saying.