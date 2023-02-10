Friday, February 10, 2023
Former batsman Murali Vijay slams cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar over ‘conversion rate’ surprise

"Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south", said Murali Vijay after Sanjay Manjrekar expressed surprise that Vijay has the record of highest conversion rate in test matches played in India

Murali Vijay slams Sanjay Manjrekar over 'conversion rate' surprise
Murali Vijay, Sanjay Manjrekar, images via The News Minute
On Friday (February 10), former Indian batsman Murali Vijay slammed cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for expressing surprise over the former’s conversion rate in Test matches played in India.

The incident reportedly took place during the 2nd Day of the First Test Match between India and Australia. During the course of the match, statistics propped up on the TV that showed Murali Vijay having the highest conversion rate in Tests played at home. Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the commentators in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vijay was ranked at the top of the list, even higher than the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It must be mentioned that as per the data, Murali Vijay had a 60% conversion rate at tests played in India, ahead of former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s 54.2%.

Sanjay Manjrekar could not help but express his astonishment at this data in the commentary box. He said that he was surprised that Murai Vijay topped the list of conversion rates in Test matches played at home.

This irked the former Indian batsman, who first responded with a tweet saying ‘wow’, before going ahead with a full-blown attack.

“Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall,” Murali Vijay lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar.

This is not the first time when Sanjay Manjrekar had stirred the hornet’s nest with his remarks and gestures. He was slammed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in July 2019 after he called the latter a “bits and pieces cricketer.”

Jadeja took to Twitter to inform the 57-year-old commentator that he had already played twice the number of matches and urged him to stop his “verbal diarrhoea.”

In a bid to pacify the situation following a brilliant performance by Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar said, “By bits ‘n’ pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart on all fronts.”

