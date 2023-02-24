Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a Bollywood actor, has filed a habeas corpus petition with the Bombay High Court in order to determine the whereabouts of his children, who are currently in the custody of his estranged wife Aaliya. The petition was heard by a division bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice PD Naik.

According to Advocate Pradeep Thorat representing Siddique, the actor’s estranged wife, who is a UAE citizen, has sent emails to Siddique informing him that their children are missing from school and may face expulsion.

He said that he had obtained a Khulanama divorce from his wife in 2011 and that there were no other legal proceedings apart from his wife’s request to dismiss the complaint filed by his mother.

Advocate Rizwan Siddique, representing Siddiqui’s estranged wife, informed the court that the children are currently in the custody of the wife and are present in India. He further mentioned that the daughter has expressed her desire to continue living in India and not relocate to another country. Additionally, he stated that both children wish to pursue their studies online or in India.

During the proceedings, Advocate Rizwan Siddique argued that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s reliance on the Khulanama divorce is being contested by the wife. However, the court clarified that since this is a habeas corpus petition, it has a restricted scope.

The court noted that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s primary concern was the location and education of his children. Accordingly, the court requested that Advocate Rizwan Siddique hold a discussion with Advocate Thorat regarding the children’s educational and future plans.

he court subsequently adjourned the matter to the following week for further hearing.