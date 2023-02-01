Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Alia has accused her husband of sexual harassment at his residence for the past seven days. She is being monitored by limiting her in the hall of the house, she alleged. She has alleged is not getting food and does not have access to any bed or bathroom.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Alia took to Instagram to allege that she is being forced to stay in the hall in her husband’s house. Their children, who returned from Dubai, are also forced to sleep on the sofa. They are being monitored by security guards and cameras. They are somehow able to use the guest toilet, she alleged. She has said that all this has been going on for seven days. But her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not worried about her safety.

Alia’s lawyer has blamed Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family for this torture. He has also accused the police of torturing his client.

According to reports, Alia’s lawyer Rizwan has expressed dissatisfaction with the police action being done against his client. Rizwan said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members are using all tactics to evict Alia from the house. Alia is not even allowed to eat and bathe in her in-laws’ house.” Calling the FIR lodged by Alia’s mother-in-law Mehrunnisa false, advocate Rizwan has accused the police of harassing Alia by taking unilateral action.

Advocate Rizwan said, “The police never protected Alia’s rights. They even tortured and humiliated them in front of the police. In front of the police, not only questions were raised about Alia’s character but the authenticity of her child was also questioned. In this regard, the police have not taken any action against the accused on the complaint given by Alia under IPC 509.”

No police officer came forward to protect my clients’ rights. Instead, security guards of @Nawazuddin_S had the audacity to try to restrain my client from signing Court papers for Domestic Violence & for quashing of FIR



This “jungle raj” will stop.



I HAVE FULL FAITH IN COURTS https://t.co/SvAb8SanT0 pic.twitter.com/VUpngdNzkG — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 29, 2023

Alia’s lawyer has further alleged that Alia’s in-laws have been torturing her badly for the last 7 days. This torture includes keeping Alia in CCTV surveillance for 24 hours and keeping a male security guard around her.

Last month, her mother-in-law Mehrunnisa lodged an FIR against Alia at Versova police station in Mumbai under IPC sections 452, 323, 504, and 506. In this case, the police had issued a notice to Alia to appear by January 23. Calling the FIR an injustice against her, Alia accused the police of not paying heed to her complaint and taking immediate action on the complaint against her.

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, there were reports of a rift between Alia and Nawazuddin. Then Alia accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui of assaulting her. Alia had lodged an FIR against her husband Nawazuddin, and his brothers Minhajuddin, Faizuddin, Ayazuddin, and his mother Mehrunnisa at Versova police station in Mumbai. Later, the case was transferred to Budhana police station as the spot of the said incident was Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. In this complaint, Alia accused Nawazuddin’s brother Minhajuddin of molestation and showing obscene videos to her.