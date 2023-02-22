On Tuesday, February 22, the ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ fame singer Neha Singh Rathore has been served a notice by the Kanpur Police for allegedly inciting hatred amongst the people through her song video. The Kanpur Police has asked Rathore to clarify whether she has penned the lyrics of the second part of the ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ song released on February 16.

Tuesday night, a team of Kanpur police officers went to Neha Singh’s residence and gave her a notice in accordance with Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the notice, the police sought information on details regarding her video. The police enquired as to whether she was featured in the video and, if so, whether she was the one who uploaded the videos. The police have also enquired as to whether or not she owns the Twitter account and YouTube channel where the video was uploaded. The police have also probed on whether she is still standing by the lyrics that she wrote for the videos if that is the case. Has the lyricist obtained your consent if she has not written the lyrics? the notice served by Kanpur police stated.

She was also questioned by the police if she is aware of the negative impacts of the video on society. In order to avoid registering a case against her under the IPC and CRPC, the UP Police have given her three days to respond to a letter asking for an explanation. “You are obligated by law to declare your position on the song, which has stoked conflict and tension in society. So, you must submit your response within three days of receiving the notice,” the notice from the UP Police stated.

Notice served by Kanpur police

The singer uploaded a video of the moment she received the notice. The singer asked the police when she received the notice, “Who is troubling you to do this?”, in the background a voice is heard saying, “aap karwa rahi hain.”

Neha Singh Rathore’s latest song questions the Uttar Pradesh government following the deaths of two women, 45-year-old Pramila Dikshit and her 20-year-old daughter Neha in a bulldozer drive in Kanpur Dehat. Initially, it was said that the women immolated themselves. The deceased’s family, however, has stated that the duo did not set themselves on fire, but rather the SDM directed Lekhpal to set fire to their house, where the duo got trapped and was charred to death.