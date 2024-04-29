The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s fake video case, sources said on Monday.

The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police’s IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1 with his mobile phone.

The Telangana CM has been asked to appear with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after the Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

Further details are awaited.

