Another shocking incident highlighting the persecution minorities face in Pakistan has come to light from the city of Karachi. A Muslim youth named Kamran Allah Baksh is accused of throwing acid on a Christian girl named Sunita, who refused to convert and marry him. Victim Sunita is badly injured in this attack after the accused threw acid on her face, and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

This incident took place on 1st February 2023 and a case has also been registered in this regard. The police have arrested the accused. During preliminary investigations, the accused told the police that he was in one-sided love with the victim and it is the sole reason for this attack.

According to media reports, The incident took place in the Frere police station area in Karachi. The victim, Sunita Masih, is a 19-year-old who lives with her family in Masoom Shah Colony. The accused Kamran is said to be a neighbor of the victim. According to Sunita’s uncle John Masih, on February 1, the day of the incident, Sunita had left her home for some work in Karachi’s Kala Pul area. She was about to catch a bus from the cantonment area when Kamran threw acid on her face.

Kamran fled from the spot after the attack. Sunita’s body has suffered 20% burns due to the acid attack and she is currently undergoing treatment. Sunita said that after Kamran’s attack, she had severe burns on her face, legs, and eyes and she fell on the road and started screaming. Reportedly, Kamran was also pressurizing Sunita to leave Christianity and accept Islam.

Sunita’s family members said they had complained to Kamran’s family several times about his actions, but their complaints were ignored. Meanwhile, when Kamran Bakhsh repeatedly pressurized the victim, Sunita clearly told him that she would neither leave Christianity nor marry him. Meanwhile, Sunita Masih had also complained to the police about Kamran’s actions but the police did not take any action.

Kamran has been taken into custody by the police after the acid attack. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sagir Ahmed of Karachi Police, Kamran has been booked under Section 336-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police have also taken 2-day custody remand of Kamran.