On the 2nd of February 2023, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) filed a charge sheet against 5 PFI (Popular Front of India) terrorists, who were arrested during nationwide raids against the proscribed Islamic organization, for being involved in unlawful activities and conspiracy against the nation. The five accused – Mazhar Khan, Sadiq Shaikh, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Momin Mistry, and Aasif Hussain Khan were arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS for their association with PFI.

In this charge sheet, the Maharashtra ATS has included a letter by an unidentified Muslim man, who was a member of PFI, addressed to the ATS. The letter dated 17th October 2022 says that PFI is as dangerous as SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and that it wants to break the nation.

The unidentified Muslim man wrote in his letter, “Sir, without giving my name, I would like to inform you that the CD I am going to give you with this letter is going to make a big disclosure to you. I am a true Muslim. A lot of our PFI personnel were asking us to join PFI. I have been with PFI people for a long time. They meet at different places. There were many protest marches taken out on behalf of PFI. Sometimes I was also involved in it. In one such march, a man talked about killing the police.”

The letter by an unknown Muslim was quoted by ATS in the charge sheet.

The unidentified Muslim man further said in his letter, “They used to ask us to give zakat to PFI people after Friday prayers. While taking zakat, they did not give anything receipts, etc. I don’t see any difference between these PFI people and the people of the old SIMI. These people are working to break the country. They incite Muslim children against Hindus. They say that the government of Hindustan is our enemy. They say that we have to overthrow this government. In today’s era, they talk about Islamic Khilafat. But this country is ours. We are indebted to this country.”

It is further mentioned in this letter, “When the country will be set on fire because of these people, Muslims will suffer the most. The law should teach these people a lesson. I am sending some recordings to this CD. Asif Adhikari, Mazhar Khan, Yasin of Chita Campwala, Owais from Nashik Malegaon, Mohammad Shahwar Ahmed and Abdul Basha of Mumbra, Fardeen Paikar of Kalyan and Maulana Nasir Nadvi of Aurangabad are some of them. I want the law to give them maximum punishment. I will not come forward as it may be harmful to my life.”

Shocking revelations are surfacing one after the other from the 600-page charge sheet submitted by the Maharashtra ATS.