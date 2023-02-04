A month after the terror organisation Al Qaeda threatened that it will blow up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and build a Mosque in its place, the Ram Janmabhoomi received a bomb threat on Thursday morning. Now police are on high alert following the threat.

On Thursday morning, a person named Manoj Kumar received a phone call, in which the caller threatened that the Ram Mandir will be blown up with bombs. Manoj Kumar is a resident of the Ramlila Sadan in Ayodhya and is currently a resident in Prayagraj. Manoj said that at around 5 am on Thursday, he received a call from someone claiming to be from Delhi, who told him that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple would be bombed in the next five hours by 10 am.

Manoj Kumar immediately informed the police about the threat, after which the police swung into action. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, stated that a case has been filed in this regard.

Ayodhya City SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said that Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station is probing the case. He said that as soon as Manoj Kumar informed the police about the phone call he received, the police station immediately registered a case. He added that police teams have been formed to trace and nab the caller. He assured that the police will arrest the person soon.

Ever since the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir started in Ayodhya, Islamist terror groups are threatening to blow it up to construct a mosque again on the site. Last month, Al Qaeda in its magazine Ghazwa-e-Hind said that it will one day blow up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and build a mosque there. They added that this will require the sacrifice of Indian Muslims. The terror group also appealed to Indian Muslims to abandon their country and choose Islamic Jihad.

A plot of this kind incorporating the Ram Mandir is among the malicious goals of banned group Popular Front of India’s (PFI). It intends to restore the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and convert all of India to Islam by the year 2047. For this, PFI had already started utilising Muslims in Ayodhya as its pawns. Mohammad Zaid from the city’s Old Vegetable Market and Mohammad Zaid from Kudha hamlet in Bikapur, were arrested in October of last year. Both were actively involved in deceiving the Muslim youth.

Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, previously issued an audio threat on November 30, 2018, in which he declared that if India built a Ram temple instead of the Babri Masjid, it would bring havoc from Delhi to Kabul. There have many such threats from terrorist groups, to which the security forces have likewise appropriately responded. In 2019, 4 accused involved in the attack on Ram Janmabhoomi on July 5, 2005 were sentenced to death.