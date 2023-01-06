Islamic terrorist organisation Al Qaeda has released the December issue of its radical magazine ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’. As per reports, the magazine says that it will one day blow up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and build a mosque there.

The magazine released by the Islamic terrorist organisation has also spewed venom against the Modi government and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. It appeals to Indian Muslims to abandon their country and choose Islamic Jihad.

In a 110-page editorial appeal, it mentions, “The temple at Babri will be destroyed and a grand mosque will be built there. But all this demands sacrifice.

The translated text reads:

Thirty years have passed since the martyrdom of Babri Masjid in December. Ram Mandir is built on the ruins of Babri Masjid. There are idols, there are idols, this is polytheism, it is the worship of polytheists, and Delhi to Calcutta is the rule of these polytheists. Rather, if they go to Dhaka from Calcutta, they are under the indirect rule of those who call them Jaishree Ram. Ahl al-Tawheed are being suppressed, bhajans are being sung instead of adhans of la shriq la. But someone with pain said very encouragingly that three hundred and sixty idols were kept in the Kaaba of Allah, but the Kaaba was still the Kaaba, then those idols were thrown down and said to be pure and pure for the worship of Allah. was taken What happened to the Ram Mandir standing on the foundations of the Babri Masjid, it will also be demolished, India, which today has become a temple, here, God willing, the foundations of the Babri Masjid will be raised. Abraham and Ismail Ali, the heirs of the Prophets and the children of the last Prophet Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), will repeat the scene of Makkah Mukarramah more or less five thousand years ago. You are the All-Hearing and All-Knowing.

Do you think this night will pass by itself? The golden flag of the new dawn will emerge by itself?

no ! All this requires sacrifice, determination, sweat of the body, blood of the liver and strength of the arm. The people of India are well aware of the future direction of India. Every wordsmith, vegetable seller, daily wage laborer, member of Vidhan Sabha (State Assembly), Lok Sabha (National Assembly) and Rajya Sabha (Senate) in India, from Jamia Millia and Aligarh to Jamia Osmania and Dev. Hindus are sharpening knives, spears, swords in front of everyone. Sometimes Hindus are being taught how to wield sticks. The mouths and heads of the Mayas (Muslims) are being heard from the mouths of Hindu women. All this is not just talking, thirty years ago Babri Masjid was demolished, 1 year ago pregnant mothers were burned with chalk and their babies were sprinkled with oil in Ahmedabad, today there are bulldozers everywhere, J Shri Ram said that otherwise, he will remove his head from the market and then he will also give it. These people of India are oppressed and we too sit outside and cry this is not a roar, our forefathers came from Jaipur and Udaipur leaving gold mining lands, they lived in houses in Lucknow, they did not cry for Baans Bareilly, today. How many of our blood relatives live there? But La ilaha illa Allah is a relationship that is more than the relationship of blood and nation, this relationship draws us to you again and again in your love. All of you should believe in your mind today that the slogan of Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai is near, it is a lie, it is a mirage. Every ism is an enemy of Islam and the people of Islam, the shadow of secularism is not heaven for the Muslims of India (the hell that is an example from the Ahmedabad riots to the Delhi riots), have we not seen the atrocities of the secular atheist Russians? Are we not seeing the oppression of the secular atheist Chinese on the Uyghur Muslims of East Turkestan?

The magazine goes on against secular government, and democratic rule and calls the USA government a pro-Modi government. It insists that unless entire India is under Islamic rule, all other measures are futile and is shameful for Muslims to live under the rule of those who worship idols.

It also tells Indian Muslims not to be worried about material loss because they have been suffering the loss of property and lives for decades. Instead, the magazine tells them, to use their lives (and properties) for Islamic jihad.

Calling the Indian governance system a ‘hell of secularism’, it urges Indian Muslims to abandon the ideas of co-existence with non-Muslims.

As per reports, the magazine has also issued threats against the governments of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Islamic nations. It has praised the Tehreek-e-Taliban in Pakistan and has called for the ‘fall of Dhaka’. It has also criticised the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and has heaped praises on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.