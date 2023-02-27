On February 26, JNU Professor and Author Anand Ranganathan slammed Dr Taslim Ahmed Rehmani at ‘ARTH – A Culture Fest’ during Uniform Civil Code (UCC) discussion. Prof Ranganathan and Rehmani were among the panelists to discuss different perspectives of UCC.

During his introduction, Prof Ranganathan said, “I am proud to be an Indian. Really proud to be one amongst you because sitting next to me (pointing at Rehmani) is a gentleman who is so safe and sound. He is roaming around. He is saying whatever he likes. One year ago, the woman he was in a debate with is sitting at home. Those who protest against this country, saying there is no democracy, should remember this. Rehmani Sahab is safe and sound, and he is here with me. Remember that, always. Don’t forget that. All those who think that this is not a democracy remember that. There is a woman, poor woman, all she did was quoted some scriptures, and her life has been ruined.”

Rehmani interrupted the professor at this point and said, “He is tarnishing my image on a false basis. That is why I am objecting. Let’s not divert from the topic, please.”

Abhinav Prakash, who was moderating the discussion, requested Prof Ranganathan not to pass a personal remark, to which he said, “I am not passing any personal remarks. I am proud to be an Indian. How is that personal? I am proud that you are safe. How is that personal?”

He further added, “And image can only get tarnished if [there is an image to tarnish].”

Rehmani got furious at this and said, “If this is the way of this debate at the outset. Targeting a personality then, I have many things to say for many people but I do not want to continue. I can leave this debate if you have to insult me over here.”

Prof Anand Ranganathan said, “I am not insulting anyone,” and asked the public if he did, to which everyone cheered. Rehmani continued to say, “You are insulting me. You are spreading falsehood about me. You are spreading rumours against me and trying to demonize my personality. I object to it.”

“I take your objection wholeheartedly as long as my head is satisfactorily attached to my torso”, the professor replied.

Prof Ranganathan’s statement at the fest went viral on social media, and netizens praised him for calling out Rehmani.

Nupur Sharma and the controversy around her

In a debate on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Kashi in May 2022, the former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma slammed Taslim Ahmed Rehmani for his repeated offensive language. She questioned Rehmani about how he would feel if she quoted Islamic scriptures. Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair took her statement out of context, removed Rehmani’s comments and shared her statement on social media.

It was alleged that Sharma insulted Prophet Mohammed, which led to riots in several places in the country, and Islamic countries issued statements against Sharma and Indian Government. BJP removed Nupur Sharma from the party, and she is still living at an unknown location with threats to her life. Multiple FIRs were also registered against her. In the aftermath, Hindus were killed for supporting Sharma, including Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kohle in Maharashtra.