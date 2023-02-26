Sunday, February 26, 2023
HomePoliticsCongress ally Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar
Politics
Updated:

Congress ally Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Raut further hit out at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the latter is "provoking" Muslims.

ANI
Raut Savarkar
Sanjay Raut (Image Source: Deccan Herald)
8

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday appealed to the Central government to confer the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

Asserting that Savarkar was a “brave son” of Maharashtra, Raut said, “Veer Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra. He is a brave son of Maharashtra. Central Government should give Bharat Ratna to him.”

He further hit out at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the latter is “provoking” Muslims.

“BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are ‘Ram and Shyam ki Jodi’. Shiv Sena will fight alone. Asaduddin Owaisi is provoking Muslims by wearing black Sherbani,” Shiv Sena veteran said.

He also said that Muslims would suffer if they get separated from Hindus.

“Muslims are a minority in the country, Muslims should not separate from Hindus, otherwise Muslims will suffer,” Raut said.

On Saturday, Owaisi, during a rally in Maharashtra’s Thane, slammed the Shiv Sena leaders, saying, “When NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule can become leaders, Uddhav Thackeray can become a leader solely on the virtue of being his father’s son, Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis can become leaders, can’t Maharashtra’s Muslims be like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde,” Owaisi asked.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress Savarkar
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,765FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com