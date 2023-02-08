On February 7, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was seen using abusive language inside the Parliament. In a viral video, she was heard using the word ‘hara*i’ while another lawmaker, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu of the Telugu Desham Party was speaking. The MP from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party went on an unhinged rant following the uproar on social media over her actions. The netizens questioned her ulterior motive, which further irked the TMC leader.

What happened in the Parliament?

At 7:23 PM on February 7, 2023, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu presented his remarks during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha. As per the uncorrected discussion text available on Lok Sabha’s website, Mahua said, “Kitne [word removed] bante hain… Kitne mahaan… aapko to pata hoga…”Several members of the Parliament objected to the language and demanded an apology from her.

The Chairperson mentioned that none of her statements would go on record. He said, “No harsh word need be used in the House, that too, offensive word should not be used. When it has been used, as we all know, I will request the Leader of the concerned Party and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to consult and take an appropriate decision.” The concerns were noted by the Chairperson and were referred to the Speaker.’

As noted by the Chairperson, “Hon. Minister, in your absence, some untoward incident has happened inside the House. Harsh words have been used. Offensive words have also been used. At that time, Mr Naidu was speaking. But across the House, some harsh and offensive words have been exchanged. So, I had requested that the Leader of the Party concerned and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs should sit together and sort it out.”

Replying to the statement, BJP leader Prahlad Joshi said, “As directed, I will speak to the Leader of the Trinamool Congress Party. But the word — which was made known to me — was very unfortunate. Courtesy demands that she should apologise. If she does not apologise, then I will leave it to them because ultimately, it shows their culture. That is all, Sir.”

The text of the statements has been picked from Lok Sabha’s website without any edits.

Reaction from the netizens

Though the video of Mahua using abusive language inside the Parliament was not added by Sansad TV, it was made available on social media by several netizens criticising her.

Investigative reporter Vijay Gajera questioned, “Why has Mahua Moitra lost her mind in Parliament today?”

Replying to the video, Twitter user Sanjukta called it “Pathetic”.

Twitter user Sumeet Bhasin requested Speaker Om Birla to suspend Moitra from the House. He said, “Request honourable Speaker Om Birla Ji to throw this lady out of the House for this session for her words. Unfortunately, she is the poster woman for many, but for us, she is a stupid lady without any ethics.”

Twitter user Yo Yo Funny Singh demanded action against her. He said, “Why so irked Mahua Moitra that you resort to using unparliamentary language and call other MPs’ Har*mi’ on the house floor? BJP MPs should move a privilege motion against her. She has a history of being uncouth and despicable. No amount of paid PR can hide the real her.”

Major Gaurab Arya (Rtrd) said, “Mahua Moitra Ji, you have certainly not been elected to represent the world’s largest democracy to accept censorship. Then why to enforce it? Please give back Prof. Ambikesh Mahapatra his 11 years. And “uncensored” me while you are at it.”

Twitter user Ankur Singh pointed out how she smiled when BJP MP Prahlad Joshi demanded an apology.

Mahua Moitra went on an unhinged rant justifying her behaviour

Following the uproar, Mahua Moitra went on an unhinged rant on social media. Claiming no one was “behind her”, she said, “Nobody is behind Mahua. Mahua is behind the truth. (And truth can’t be silenced by thug hecklers).”

In another tweet, she called the netizens criticising her “monkey brigade”.

Mahua Moitra’s history of fake statements and rants

This is not the first time Moitra has made headlines for the wrong reasons. On several occasions, she made fake, misleading and derogatory statements in and out of the Parliament. Recently, she was caught lying about SBI’s exposure to the Adani Group. Later, when the netizens called out her lie, she deleted the tweet.

In August last year, when the opposition parties, including TMC, were creating a ruckus in the Parliament over price rise, she was seen hiding her Louis Vuitton bag worth 1.6 lakhs. She was called out for her hypocrisy.

From derogatory remarks against Maa Kali to making bizarre statements on social media, the lawmaker, who is much-loved by the liberal media, is often in the news for creating controversies.