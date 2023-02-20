Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndigo flights from Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Deogarh receive hoax bomb threat calls:...
News Reports
Updated:

Indigo flights from Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Deogarh receive hoax bomb threat calls: Details

Airport security conducted necessary checks to verify the threat, and after a thorough investigation, the bomb threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

OpIndia Staff
Indigo
IndiGo Airline (representational image)
2

On Monday, two separate Indigo flights received hoax bomb threat calls. The first flight that received the hoax threat call was an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Delhi, while the second one was another Indigo flight operating from Delhi to Deogarh.

The second Delhi-Deogarh bound flight was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat.

According to statements published by the airline, security agents rushed to do the necessary checks and followed all relevant security processes.

Regarding IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi, a statement from the airline said, “As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies on arrival at Delhi airport. The passengers left the airport after all the necessary security protocols were followed. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

In the second instance, the IndiGo aircraft 6E 6191 from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow due to a specific bomb threat. According to an Indigo statement, all appropriate security measures were followed, and the aircraft was cleared for flight.

“Indigo flight 6E-6191 flying from Delhi to Deogarh got diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, due to security reasons. The flight landed safely at CCSIA at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay,” CCSIA Spokesperson said.

“The airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper investigation, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for the onward journey at 14:55,” the spokesperson added.

Last year, the Chennai Police arrested a man who made a fake call to the city police station to inform them that there was a bomb planted in the Indigo flight flying to Dubai. The man was in an inebriated state when he made the hoax bomb threat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHoax bomb Chennai Indigo
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Gaurakshaks: How cow theft and cow vigilantism is more of law and order problem, not a communal one

Anurag -
India would not need Gau Rakshaks if people become empathetic towards cow stealing and smuggling and their illegal slaughter and call out the crime for what it is - instead of building false narratives for their international audience to play up the 'Muslims under attack' rhetoric.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Congress workers clash and trade insults at each other while Digvijaya Singh tries to pacify them: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress workers got into fistfights and exchanged insults in front of senior leader Digvijaya Singh

Aryan Invasion Theory: Let us revive the debate again

Congress-Soros saga continues as Rahul Gandhi to give lecture at Cambridge, where Soros is a donor, to hold closed-door meetings about India-China relations

Guwahati: Woman kills husband and mother-in-law, chops them and stores in fridge, later dumps parts in mountains

Haryana police exhumes body of stillborn child who died in Bhiwani case after Rajasthan police deny kicking nine-month pregnant woman

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,744FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com