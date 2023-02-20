On Monday, two separate Indigo flights received hoax bomb threat calls. The first flight that received the hoax threat call was an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Delhi, while the second one was another Indigo flight operating from Delhi to Deogarh.

The second Delhi-Deogarh bound flight was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat.

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/85gis2UUpV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

According to statements published by the airline, security agents rushed to do the necessary checks and followed all relevant security processes.

Regarding IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi, a statement from the airline said, “As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies on arrival at Delhi airport. The passengers left the airport after all the necessary security protocols were followed. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

In the second instance, the IndiGo aircraft 6E 6191 from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow due to a specific bomb threat. According to an Indigo statement, all appropriate security measures were followed, and the aircraft was cleared for flight.

“Indigo flight 6E-6191 flying from Delhi to Deogarh got diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, due to security reasons. The flight landed safely at CCSIA at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay,” CCSIA Spokesperson said.

“The airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper investigation, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for the onward journey at 14:55,” the spokesperson added.

Last year, the Chennai Police arrested a man who made a fake call to the city police station to inform them that there was a bomb planted in the Indigo flight flying to Dubai. The man was in an inebriated state when he made the hoax bomb threat.