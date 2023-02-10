On February 8, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against a person named Aslam Khan Baba and arrested him for raping an 8-year-old Hindu girl in the Hamirpur district. The accused, aged 60, called the victim girl who stays in his neighbourhood and enticed her with Rs 100 before raping her.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on February 4, when the parents of the little girl were away from home. The father of the girl is a labourer and her mother is a domestic helper. The girl who was alone at home was called by the accused to his house and was given Rs 100. He asked the girl to remove her clothes and later he stripped her off.

“Aslam Khan then raped my daughter and asked her to keep her mouth shut. He said that he would keep giving her money for not telling about the rape to anyone. My daughter was sent home after that,” said the mother of the girl who filed a police complaint. She said that the 8-year-old girl complained about the accused to her after she returned from work.

FIR copy

The mother of the girl said that initially, she hesitated to file a police complaint but later did it after Aslam Khan Baba began threatening her and her little girl. She also said that after complaining to the police, Aslam continued to threaten her to take back the FIR. The police have booked the accused under IPC section 376 AB and POCSO section 506.

Speaking to OpIndia, the victim’s mother said that after the case was registered, Aslam’s daughter Sneha Khan and minor son Akash Khan along with another woman came to her and pressurized and lured her to withdraw the case. However, the girl’s mother refused to withdraw the case. The complainant says that in the meanwhile she got a call from another unknown number who said, “Yeh jo tum kar rahi ho yeh thik nahi hai” (what you are doing is not right). The woman said that Aslam is a furniture repairer and a native of the Etawah district of UP.

She added that even after turning 60, Aslam’s actions have been highly objectionable to young girls. “Some time ago my daughter’s friend had come home to play with her. At that time she had complained about Aslam’s misbehaviour to her mother. However, these things did not bother Aslam. We were also told that no one suspects him of doing such an act because of his age,” the mother added.

She further told OpIndia that she did not get cooperation from the hospital and the police in the case. She said that at first the nurse doing the child’s medical check-up warned her that she would not be responsible if anything happened to her child during the test. She also named a woman constable and alleged that the latter had demanded Rs 500 in the name of medical expenses. The victim’s mother stated that she was being threatened and warned so that she would get upset and withdraw the case.