The passport of Haji Iqbal has been seized on the basis of police reports in two cases registered against the former Saharanpur mining mafia and his family at Behat police station and Mirzapur (Mirzapur), while notices have been issued for confiscation of the passports of his wife, younger brother former MLC Mehmood Ali and sons.

On the report of Saharanpur Police, the Regional Passport Office Ghaziabad has seized the passport of Haji Iqbal. Notices have been issued to confiscate the passports of his wife Farida Begum, younger brother Mehmood Ali and sons Afzal, Alishan, and Wajid Ali. Haji Iqbal and his family also have criminal cases registered against them.

SSP Vipin Tada told about the action taken against the mining mafia Haji Iqbal, “Haji Iqbal has several criminal cases registered against him and his family members also have criminal cases registered against them, and Saharanpur police are continuously following up the cases. In this sequence, the report was sent by the police to the Passport Office Ghaziabad.”

SSP Vipin Tada added, “Citing the criminal history of Haji Iqbal, it was requested that his passport be confiscated so that he can not travel anywhere. Acting on this, the Passport Office has informed that orders have been issued for confiscation of Haji Iqbal’s passport and notices have also been issued to other members. Advance action will also be taken as soon as the notice is filed.”

It must be mentioned that Haji Iqbal, his brother Mehmood, and his children have been booked in several cases. His son Javed, who was wanted in a 10,000 crore scam case, was arrested in May 2022 by the Special Investigation Team of Saharanpur Police. Haji Iqbal, who was a BSP MLC between 2010 and 2016, and his brother Mehmood were booked in June 2022 for the rape and assault of a minor girl. A case was lodged against the duo and 4 others under the IPC Section 376 and provisions of the POCSO Act.