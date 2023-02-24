On Thursday, 23 February, Congress leaders had sat on a Dharna on the Tarmac of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after Pawan Khera was deplaned from an Indigo flight to be arrested by the Assam Police. The Congress leaders had taken inspiration from their Jamia and JNU andolanjeevis and raised slogans saying, ‘Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi’.

Today, speaking in Meghalaya, PM Modi jibed at the Congress for raising ineffective slogans against him while the nation keeps making him and his party win their trust election after election.

#WATCH | Some people who have been rejected by the country are immersed in sadness and are now saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' but the people of the country are saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega': PM Narendra Modi, in Shillong pic.twitter.com/ZfyKaPg2F9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

PM Modi said, “Some people who have been rejected by the country are immersed in sadness and are now saying ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ but the people of the country are saying Modi Tera Kamal Khilega”.

“I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’. But the country is saying ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega’,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here on Friday, as reported by ANI.

PM Modi went on to say, “The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply.”

Sitting on the tarmac, dozens of Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala and others were seen raising the hateful slogan ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’, at the Delhi airport.