On Tuesday, March 21, MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that in the year 2022, and in 2023 so far, 23 individuals have been listed as ‘terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967. The minister further added that the names of the 23 individuals have been added to the 4th schedule of the Act.

As per the list provided by MoS Nityanand Rai, there are several Islamic terrorists and 2 Khalistani terrorists.

The names of the terrorists include Hafiz Talha Saeed, Sheikh Sajad, Habibullah Malik, Mohammad Amin Khubaib, and Arbaz Ahmed Mir from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, Ali Kashif Jan, and Ashiq Ahmed Nengru from the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar from the JKLF, Arjumand Gulzar Dar from the Al Badr, Imtiaz Ahmed Kandoo, Showkat Ahmed Sheikh, Bashit Ahmed Reshi, Bashir Ahmed Pir, Irshad Ahmed, and Dr Asif Maqbool Dar from the Hizb Ul Mujahideen, Rafiq Nai, and Sheikh Jameel Ur Rehman from the Tehreek Ul Mujahideen, Zafar Iqbal from HUJI, Bilal Ahmed Beig from JKIF, and Aijaz Ahmed Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al Kashmiri from the Al Qaeda.

The 2 Khalistani terrorists listed in 2022 under UAPA are Arshdeep Singh Gill from the KTF and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda from Babbar Khalsa International.

Last week, the MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that in 2023 so far, 4 terrorist organisations have been listed under the First Schedule of the UAPA.

The names of the 4 organisations are The Resistance Front(TRF), Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF), and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

While the TRF is the recent proxy of the LeT, the PAFF is a proxy for the JeM. The JKGF surfaced recently in 2020 and is comprised of former LeT, JeM, HUJI, and TUM terrorists.

The KTF, which surfaced in 2011, is an offshoot of the Babbar Khalsa, the minister informed the Parliament.

In Total, 54 individual terrorists and 44 organisations have been listed under the Fourth and First Schedule of the UAPA, the government told the parliament.