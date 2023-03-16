Thursday, March 16, 2023
Amruta Fadnavis alleges her friend offered her bribe her to talk to bookies to earn money, read details

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has alleged that her acquaintance, Anishka, a designer, bribed her with Rs 1 crore

ANI
Amruta Fadnavis (Image courtesy: still from her song Mood Bana Liya)
Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named Anishka, a designer. 

The designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who can help her earn money, police said. “A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis,” Mumbai Police said on Thursday. 

Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister’s wife for over 16 months, police said. 

After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday, police said. 

The Mumbai police booked Anishka and her father under sections 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. 

No arrest has been made as of now, police said. 

Further investigations are underway. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

