On Wednesday, 8th March 2023, a canon shell that fell on a civilian area and exploded in Gaya of Bihar resulted in three fatalities and over six injuries. The explosion took place during a military training session. According to reports, the three deceased people belonged to the same family.

SHO of Barachatti police station confirmed this incident. He said that the incident took place around 8.30 a.m during artillery firing training in Guber Bind village under Barachatti police station in the district. The injured were taken to the Gaya-based Magadh Medical College. Angry locals protested against the district government after the tragedy.

In the Trilokpur area of Gaya’s Dobhi block, the army maintains a firing range for training purposes. This firing range has an impact on the nearby settlements, as cannonballs frequently land near surrounding houses.

On Wednesday morning, the incident occurred, converting a joyous Holi mood into absolute sadness. Three persons were killed and several others were injured when a shell fell close to Govind Manjhi’s home in the Gular Bed area, which comes under the Barachatti police station area. The accident resulted in the deaths of three persons, including Govind, his daughter Kanchan, and his son-in-law Suraj Kumar.

Six others were reportedly injured. Three of them are identified as Geeta Kumari, Pintu Manjhi, and Raso Devi. The Manjhi family was celebrating Holi when the canon ball fell in their house.

SSP Gaya Ashish Bharti said, “After we received the information, the officers left for Gular Bed village. We can only come up with a statement after the initial investigation of the incident. Forward action is being taken by the police.”