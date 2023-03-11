Bangladesh’s popular cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was hit with another controversy after a video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media.

The Bangladeshi allrounder was in Chattogram for a promotional event, and a huge crowd showed up to see him. He managed to find his vehicle when a fan tried to seize his cap from him. Amidst the uproar, Shakib appeared to lose his composure at this action and repeatedly attacked the person with the cap before being led away.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Shakib is embroiled in controversies. He snapped at the leg umpire during this season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), in January. He scolded the latter for not awarding a wide to the ball that was above his head. He later apologized for his behavior.

Shakib Getting furious with an umpire for not giving wide #BPL23 #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/1rrp8Yl5Dy — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) January 7, 2023

The Bangladesh captain was suspended from all forms of cricket for two years in 2019 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). One year of the ban was suspended, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the ICC anti-corruption code.

In 2021, in the course of two overs during a T20 match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited, Shakib lost his cool not once, but twice. Shakib violated multiple standards of conduct by kicking, uprooting, and tossing the stumps on the ground because he was upset with the umpires’ rulings and showed full contempt for the match officials.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

The Bangladesh Cricket Board issued him a three-match suspension in 2014 after he made an offensive gesture on live television during the second one day international match against Sri Lanka in Mirpur. He was also fined (Bangladeshi taka) BDT 300,000 ($3800).

In the same year, he had beaten up a spectator, Raeeszade Raeed, in a Bangladesh stadium. It was alleged that he had misbehaved with the skipper’s wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir.