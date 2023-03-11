Saturday, March 11, 2023
Bangladesh cricket team’s captain Shakib Al Hasan explodes in anger and repeatedly hits a fan in Chattogram, video goes viral

Shakib Al Hasan was surrounded by a large number number people during a promotional event when he lost his cool and hit a person with a cap several times

OpIndia Staff
The allrounder from Bangladesh is known for his confrontational temperament.
The Bangladeshi allrounder has a reputation of contentious conduct. (Source: T20 World Cup)
7

Bangladesh’s popular cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was hit with another controversy after a video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media.

The Bangladeshi allrounder was in Chattogram for a promotional event, and a huge crowd showed up to see him. He managed to find his vehicle when a fan tried to seize his cap from him. Amidst the uproar, Shakib appeared to lose his composure at this action and repeatedly attacked the person with the cap before being led away.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Shakib is embroiled in controversies. He snapped at the leg umpire during this season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), in January. He scolded the latter for not awarding a wide to the ball that was above his head. He later apologized for his behavior.

The Bangladesh captain was suspended from all forms of cricket for two years in 2019 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). One year of the ban was suspended, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the ICC anti-corruption code.

In 2021, in the course of two overs during a T20 match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited, Shakib lost his cool not once, but twice. Shakib violated multiple standards of conduct by kicking, uprooting, and tossing the stumps on the ground because he was upset with the umpires’ rulings and showed full contempt for the match officials.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board issued him a three-match suspension in 2014 after he made an offensive gesture on live television during the second one day international match against Sri Lanka in Mirpur. He was also fined (Bangladeshi taka) BDT 300,000 ($3800).

In the same year, he had beaten up a spectator, Raeeszade Raeed, in a Bangladesh stadium. It was alleged that he had misbehaved with the skipper’s wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

