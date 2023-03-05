Days after Rahul Gandhi received flak for engaging in anti-India propaganda at Cambridge University, Congress leaders and trolls alike hailed the 52-year-old for displaying his ‘class’ by appearing a suit. After appearing with an unkept beard and ruffled hair along with a white t-shirt during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi changed into a trimmed beard and suit after reaching the UK. And for Congress leaders and workers, as Rahul Gandhi wore a suit, this means he has class.

By equating a certain dress code to a class of society, they implied that politicians who refuse to wear ‘suits’ are thus devoid of any standards. Interestingly, this is the same Congress party that had targeted the Modi government on multiple occasions with the ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ jibe.

“Class is permanent,” tweeted Congress IT Cell member Nitin Agarwal. He also posted a collage of Rahul Gandhi’s pictures, taken during the latter’s presentation at the University of Cambridge. The Congress leader is seen in a brown suit jacket with a red tie in the pictures.

Class is Permanent 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/1JCgFFORLp — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) March 2, 2023

The official Twitter handle of ‘Rajasthan Youth Congress’ went a step ahead with their sycophancy and posted pictures of Rahul Gandhi, his father Rajiv Gandhi and his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, all wearing suits being the underlying connection. “Class is permanent,” they wrote in the tweet.

Class is permanent. 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/6s2SMNjYGU — Rajasthan Youth Congress (@Rajasthan_PYC) March 3, 2023

The same message and pictures were then re-posted by the popular handle ‘Spirit of Congress’.

Former Union Minister, Pradeep Jain Aditya, also joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Form is temporary but class is permanent.”

Recently, Congress leader Udit Raj also resorted to elitist behaviour and claimed, “Rahul Gandhi has the standard to speak at Oxford University while Modi has the standard to speak on the radio (referring to his programme ‘Mann ki Baat).”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress and hypocrisy surrounding ‘suit-boot’

It must be mentioned that in 2015, Rahul Gandhi coined the term ‘Suit Boot ki Sarkar’ to allege that the Modi government serves the interests of the corporates, and rich businessmen and not the farmers.

For a long time now, he has targeted PM Modi on the cost of the clothes worn by him to portray that the Prime Minister is in thick with the capitalists of the country and is working against the interests of the poor.

Rahul Gandhi has often been caught living an extravagant lifestyle while pretending to be leading a humble and austere life. The Gandhi scion had once worn a jacket worth Rs 70,000. In 2015, he was found sporting a Ralph Lauren t-shirt that retails at anywhere upward of Rs 12,000.