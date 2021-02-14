Monday, February 15, 2021
Suit Boot ki Sarkar? After talking about PM Modi’s muffler, Rahul Gandhi wears a designer shirt to Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi 'suits-boots' while attacking PM Modi for 'favouring' capitalists and being 'enemy of the poor'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sported a super expensive a 12,000 rupees shirt during the recent Lok Sabha session
Rahul Gandhi recently sported a Ralph Lauren shirt worth Rs 12,000 in Lok Sabha
Senior Congress leader and the former party president Rahul Gandhi has often attacked PM Modi, accusing him of wearing expensive suits and attires to project him as a Prime Minister favourable to the capitalists, rich people and those dressed in suits and boots and an enemy of the poor and farmers.

However, recently, the shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha proceedings laid bare the hollowness of the allegations levelled by him against PM Modi.

The Wayanad MP was on Friday seen sporting a plain white shirt during the Lok Sabha proceedings. However, what was remarkable about the otherwise bland and nondescript shirt was its brand and cost. It was a Polo Ralph Lauren shirt, one with an expensive price tag of Rs 11,690.

It is important to note that while Rahul Gandhi was wearing a super-expensive shirt while attending the Lok Sabha proceedings, he had relentlessly attacked PM Modi, especially on his attires. Gandhi had gone to great lengths to portray PM Modi as a leader representing wealth and affluence and ipso facto working at the behest of some rich businessmen.

For a long time now, Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Modi on the cost of the clothes worn by him to portray that the Prime Minister is in thick with the capitalists of the country and is working against the interests of the poor. Even today, despite countless electoral defeats, Rahul has been persistent in his attack against PM Modi and has routinely accused the prime minister of helping his “3-4 business friends”.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi by claiming that the entire country could recognise him by his clothes as he wears a Rs 2 crore suit. About 6 years back, Gandhi had coined the term “Suit Boot ki Sarkar” to allege that the Modi government is the government of the corporates, rich businessmen and is against the farmers.

Though Rahul Gandhi has routinely criticised PM Modi for his clothing and apparels, it is noteworthy to mention that Rahul Gandhi has often been caught living an extravagant lifestyle while pretending to be leading a humble and austere life. The Gandhi scion had once worn a jacket worth Rs 70,000. Rahul Gandhi, however, later claimed his Burberry jacket was a ‘gift’.

Back in 2019, Rahul Gandhi had gone to check up on the workers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in the ashram of Delhi. While many dubbed it as an event aimed at projecting Rahul as the leader concerned about the destitute and the poor, people were quick to point out that he arrived wearing a shoe of Rs 13,500 to know the condition of poor labourers and migrants.

In 2015 also, Rahul Gandhi was found sporting a Ralph Lauren t-shirt that retails at anywhere upward of Rs 12,000.

Ironically he was wearing this while attacking the ‘suit boot’.

