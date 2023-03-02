On Thursday, 2nd March 2023, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi police whether it has taken any action against a Twitter user named Jagdish Singh who tweeted against Mohammed Zubair – co-founder of the propaganda website Alt News, for his insulting social media posts against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. It is notable that in response to that complaint, the Delhi police has earlier claimed that no offense was committed.

Justice AJ Bhambhani heard the petition of Mohammed Zubair which he filed to challenge the FIR registered against him for his tweet which he had posted in response to an allegedly abusive message from Jagdish Singh. After being booked by the Delhi Police, Zubair petitioned the High Court to have the case dismissed.

Justice Bhambhani asked if the Delhi Police had brought the matter to a logical conclusion while noting that Zubair was not mentioned in the chargesheet by the police. The court said, “What did you do about this gentleman called Jagdish Singh? My question is if you found nothing against this man (Zubair), what did you do about the person who put out those offensive tweets?”

Justice Bhambhani said, “Somebody starts a storm (Jagdish Singh) and you (Delhi Police) just say this person’s (Zubair’s) name is not in the chargesheet therefore. I want to see if things are coming to a logical closure.”

On August 7, 2020, Mohammed Zubair indulged in an online spat with Twitter user Jagdish Singh. The AltNews co-founder targeted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with this social media user. Instead of replying to the user directly, Zubair had brazenly referred to a minor girl seen in the profile picture of the user Jagdish Singh, presumably his granddaughter. Mohammed Zubair said in his tweet, “Hello Jagdish Singh. Does your cute granddaughter know about your part-time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you to change your profile pic.”

After Zubair had highlighted the minor girl seen in the photo, Islamists started to issue rape threats to the girl. Zubair’s tweet came under heavy criticism from social media users who accused him of shamelessly using a child to get back at a critic.

When one Twitter user had tagged National Commission for Women to raise an alarm about the predatory behavior by Zubair, the co-founder of AltNews brazened it out justifying his blatant doxxing that was clearly endangering the life of a minor.